‘Are you still a virgin?’: Karan Johar teases Salman Khan with cheeky question in Koffee With Karan Season 9 teaser
Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show will return for Season 9 on October 14, with Salman Khan settling into the famous couch for the premiere.
After nearly two decades of celebrity confessions, awkward questions and unforgettable controversies, Koffee With Karan is preparing to serve its final cup of coffee. Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show will return for Season 9 on JioHotstar on October 14, with Salman Khan stepping onto the famous couch for the premiere. If the first teaser is anything to go by, the show may be nearing its end, but its trademark humour and unfiltered conversations are very much alive.
Salman Khan brings back the old-school banter
Karan wastes no time introducing his first guest for the final season, using a familiar line to welcome the superstar in the teaser. He says, “A wise man once said, 'It's done, bro.' So who better to kick off my final season than the man himself, Salman Khan?”
The conversation soon returns to one of the show's most memorable moments. Karan brings up the question he famously asked Salman during an earlier appearance, prompting the actor to respond with his usual wit: “Are you still a virgin?” Salman coyly responds, “Control, yeah brother, control.”
Salman also has a question of his own about Karan's announcement that this would be the show's last season. Suggesting that the promise of a final outing may have convinced celebrities to appear, he jokes about the host's strategy before making it clear that he does not want the show to end.
Salman Khan on growing older and dealing with public scrutiny
The teaser also offers a glimpse of a more reflective Salman. Karan observes that the actor appears calmer than before, leading to a response that suggests he has reached a point where he is ready to take his own advice. Salman says, “All the advice that I have given, the time has come for me to follow my own advice.”
The conversation then turns to the pressures of being a celebrity in the age of social media. Karan brings up Salman's comments on online trolling and the growing presence of paparazzi which he said on Bigg Boss 20 last month. To which, the actor responds by saying, “If I ever run into whoever made the camera in these phones…”
Karan Johar looks back at how the show began
In a recent video marking its journey, the filmmaker recalled discussing the concept with his father, producer Yash Johar, in 2004. His father was initially unsure whether a show built around conversations with friends could find an audience. He said in the announcement video, “He looked at me, he said…‘Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’”
Yash Johar passed away in June 2004. Karan went on to shoot the first episode of Koffee With Karan in August that year, setting the stage for a show that would become a fixture of Bollywood's celebrity culture. Over the years, it has featured actors, filmmakers, couples and former partners, with conversations that have often sparked headlines well beyond the show itself.
Looking back at the journey, Karan acknowledged the relationships, revelations and controversies that became part of its legacy. He also referred to the criticism he continues to face over nepotism, an issue that has frequently followed him throughout his career.
“A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I’m living with the word nepotism even today,” he added.
Who else could appear in the final season?
Salman is the first confirmed name to feature in the Season 9 teaser, but the rest of the guest list remains under wraps. Reports have fuelled speculation about possible appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. There is also curiosity about whether the final season will bring in younger stars from the digital entertainment space and actors from South Indian cinema.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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