From Hanuman Ansh, Karan Johar's next on RAW, to Operation Sindoor: Book to screen adaptations on the rise

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make a biopic on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing. The announcement happened on Monday, and it was revealed that its a big screen adaptation of R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, a book by Nitin A. Gokhale, and being readied for a 2028 release.

Karan Johar is making a film based on a book about RAW's founder; Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Last Man In Tower.

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Here's taking a look at more book to screen adaptations in the works, and the ones which released recently:

Operation Sindoor

Vivek Agnihotri

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Vivek, Operation Sindoor is based on Lt Gen K J S ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. It was announced earlier this year in March, and is currently in the production process.

Last Man in Tower

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Last Man In Tower.

{{^usCountry}} Last Man in Tower, directed by Ben Rekhi, adapted Aravind Adiga’s novel by the same name. Actor Manoj Bajpayee plays Masterji, a retired schoolteacher whose refusal to accept a redevelopment offer leads to friction with his neighbors. Sooni Taraporevala adapted the screenplay. Actors Boman Irani and Divya Dutta were also a part of the cast. Hanuman Ansh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last Man in Tower, directed by Ben Rekhi, adapted Aravind Adiga’s novel by the same name. Actor Manoj Bajpayee plays Masterji, a retired schoolteacher whose refusal to accept a redevelopment offer leads to friction with his neighbors. Sooni Taraporevala adapted the screenplay. Actors Boman Irani and Divya Dutta were also a part of the cast. Hanuman Ansh {{/usCountry}}

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Hanuman Ansh

Released in theatres on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, and centres on Neem Karoli Baba. Shobinaw Satyaa plays the spiritual figure in the film, which traces his journey from Lakshminarayan, a young seeker, to the revered saint. The film has emerged as a sleeper hit, collecting more than ₹200 crores at the box office against a budget of ₹2 crores.

Ramayana

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A still from Ramayana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two part live-action adaptation based on the Ramayana by Valmiki. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The first part is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026.

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