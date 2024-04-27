From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Rakhi Sawant: Before Mrunal Thakur, these celebs froze their eggs

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently revealed that she is considering the medical process of freezing her eggs. It begins by extracting eggs and then storing them. Freezing the egg stops it from aging, giving a woman the freedom to embrace motherhood when she is ready. Well, let’s look at celebrities from the entertainment industry who decided to freeze their eggs in the past. Celebs who chose to freeze their eggs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

When she was in her early 30s, the global icon decided to freeze her eggs. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra suggested the medical process to the actor. Priyanka felt she had not yet met a man she would want to have kids with. Well, today the actor is happily married to Nick Jonas. They are proud parents to their beautiful daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was welcomed into the world in 2022 via surrogacy

Richa Chadha

The Heeramandi actor has never shied away from speaking her mind. She’s a strong independent woman who believes everyone should have the right to choose their paths, including the time they want to enjoy motherhood. Currently, the beauty is expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal

Ekta Kapoor

One of the most powerful women in the Indian entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor took the decision to freeze her eggs when she was 36 years old. In 2019, the content czarina welcomed her son Ravie via surrogacy. They make a beautiful mother-son duo and are currently busy living their life to the fullest

Mona Singh

When she was 34 years old, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor decided to freeze her eggs. Mona had opened up about it, sharing how she wanted to travel the world with her partner right after marriage. She also felt she wasn’t mentally ready to embrace motherhood yet, but will consider it in the future someday

Rakhi Sawant

Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi has not been very lucky in love. But she has time and again expressed her desire to be a mother someday. In fact, before her entire feud with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, the actor claimed that her priority in life was to be a mother. Her doctor also confirmed that Rakhi can have children because she had her eggs frozen at the right time.