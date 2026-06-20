From Eetha to Baby Do Die Do, girl power leads storytelling in times to come!

After recent female fronted titled such as Maa Behen and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata put women at the centre of storytelling, a fresh slate is ready to keep the momentum going. Here's a look at the upcoming stories!

Baby Do Die Do

Huma Qureshi in a still from Baby Do Die Do.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Huma Qureshi in a still from upcoming film Baby Do Die Do.

Actor Huma Qureshi’s maiden production sees her in a gritty and entertaining role in the suspense thriller film Baby Do Die Do. The film’s recently released teaser gave a glimpse of Huma’s character who is mute and hearing impaired hitwoman in Mumbai. She had shared the excitement of co-producing her first film with brother Saqib Saleem as she said, “It’s really amazing that we are getting the opportunity to be first generation producers. I think somewhere it came from lack of opportunity, from that frustration in the early years because I feel like, ‘oh my God, I can do so much more’. As an actor I can only prove myself if you hire me for the job,”

Eetha

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in biographical drama Eetha.

{{^usCountry}} Actor Shraddha Kapoor is coming back to the big screen after Stree in a biographical drama. The actor will be seen playing the role of popular Marathi Tamasha and Lavani folk artist, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The story will span from the 1940s to the 1990s, from her rise to fame and the struggles she faced. While the details of the film are still kept under wraps, producer Dinesh Vijan is backing the project, while Laxman Utekar directors it. The film is slated to release on August 28. Maa Inti Bangraam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Shraddha Kapoor is coming back to the big screen after Stree in a biographical drama. The actor will be seen playing the role of popular Marathi Tamasha and Lavani folk artist, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The story will span from the 1940s to the 1990s, from her rise to fame and the struggles she faced. While the details of the film are still kept under wraps, producer Dinesh Vijan is backing the project, while Laxman Utekar directors it. The film is slated to release on August 28. Maa Inti Bangraam {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to screen after three years with Maa Inti Bangaraam.

Telugu action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaram bring forth Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead in the film. The movie is special for Samantha as it also marks the production debut of Samantha and marks the actor’s return to the silver screen after three years. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film also bring the actor-director duo back for the third time. While the film was earlier scheduled to release in May, it got postponed due to IPL World Cup and gets released today.

Gandhari

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Gandhari

Actor Taapsee Pannu will soon star in a revenge drama titled Gandhari, which is scheduled for OTT release. In the film, Taapsee will perform unique action sequences in the film, including when she’s blindfolded. While a release date for the revenge drama has yet to be announced, the promotional material hints at a story of a mother fighting to protect her child. A source told HT, “A source close to the development says that Taapsee will be performing intense action sequences in Gandhari while blindfolded. “Taapsee Pannu is set to push boundaries like never before, performing intense action sequences while blindfolded, adding a whole new layer of challenge to her character,” they say, adding, “This isn’t just stunt work; rather, it’s a new way of thinking about action heroes. In the blindfolded fight scenes, she cannot use her sight and must depend on instinct, muscle memory, and inner strength, turning her vulnerability into power.”

Shakti Shalini

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aneet Padda will be leading Shakti Shalini alongside Vishal Jethwa

Aneet Padda, for her third film has been roped in by the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) for their film Shakti Shalini. The film is from Stree Universe and was officially announced in the end-credits of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma in 2025. Shakti Shalini went on floors in March this year. The film also stars Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa as Aneet’s onscreen love interest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON