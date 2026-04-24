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Fuze movie review: A Slick, Old-School Heist Thriller That Burns Bright, Then Flickers Out

Davied Mackenzie's latest is a brisk, watchable heist drama that thrives on momentum, even if it occasionally stretches logic to its limits.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 03:49 pm IST
By Samarth Goyal
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Directed by David Mackenzie and written by Ben Hopkins, Fuze positions itself as a throwback to a brand of slick, no-nonsense thrillers that once thrived in multiplexes. From its jittery, retro-styled opening credits—echoing the high-octane flair of Tony Scott—the film signals its intent clearly: this is less about reinvention and more about delivering a tight, entertaining ride without overreaching.

A still from the film Fuze

Set in modern-day London, the story kicks off when a construction site unearths what appears to be an unexploded World War II bomb. As authorities scramble to evacuate the area and neutralise the threat, a bomb disposal unit led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps in to defuse the device. Unbeknownst to them, the chaos above ground becomes the perfect cover for a parallel operation below—where a group of criminals, led by Theo James and Sam Worthington, attempt a daring vault heist. As both missions race against time, their paths begin to overlap, triggering a chain of betrayals and unexpected turns.

The good

Fuze doesn’t aspire to be profound, and perhaps that’s part of its charm. It’s a straightforward, old-school thriller that prioritises pace over depth and style over substance. While it doesn’t quite sustain the tension it builds early on, it remains an engaging enough ride. Not groundbreaking, but sufficiently entertaining—best enjoyed when you’re willing to go along for the ride.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Fuze movie review: A Slick, Old-School Heist Thriller That Burns Bright, Then Flickers Out
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Fuze movie review: A Slick, Old-School Heist Thriller That Burns Bright, Then Flickers Out
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