Fuze movie review: A Slick, Old-School Heist Thriller That Burns Bright, Then Flickers Out

Directed by David Mackenzie and written by Ben Hopkins, Fuze positions itself as a throwback to a brand of slick, no-nonsense thrillers that once thrived in multiplexes. From its jittery, retro-styled opening credits—echoing the high-octane flair of Tony Scott—the film signals its intent clearly: this is less about reinvention and more about delivering a tight, entertaining ride without overreaching.

A still from the film Fuze

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Set in modern-day London, the story kicks off when a construction site unearths what appears to be an unexploded World War II bomb. As authorities scramble to evacuate the area and neutralise the threat, a bomb disposal unit led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps in to defuse the device. Unbeknownst to them, the chaos above ground becomes the perfect cover for a parallel operation below—where a group of criminals, led by Theo James and Sam Worthington, attempt a daring vault heist. As both missions race against time, their paths begin to overlap, triggering a chain of betrayals and unexpected turns.

The good

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{{^usCountry}} What works best for Fuze is its pacing. Mackenzie keeps the narrative moving with confidence, cross-cutting between the bomb disposal operation and the heist with a steady hand. The early portions, in particular, are gripping—there’s a genuine sense of urgency as both threads unfold simultaneously, each with its own ticking clock. The film’s crisp, polished visual style adds to the appeal, giving it a glossy edge that recalls mid-budget studio thrillers of an earlier era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What works best for Fuze is its pacing. Mackenzie keeps the narrative moving with confidence, cross-cutting between the bomb disposal operation and the heist with a steady hand. The early portions, in particular, are gripping—there’s a genuine sense of urgency as both threads unfold simultaneously, each with its own ticking clock. The film’s crisp, polished visual style adds to the appeal, giving it a glossy edge that recalls mid-budget studio thrillers of an earlier era. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Performances, too, play their part: Aaron brings intensity to his role as the pressured bomb expert, while Theo leans into his character’s sly unpredictability. Gugu Mbatha-Raw lends authority as the composed officer overseeing operations, even if the role itself is underwritten. The bad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Performances, too, play their part: Aaron brings intensity to his role as the pressured bomb expert, while Theo leans into his character’s sly unpredictability. Gugu Mbatha-Raw lends authority as the composed officer overseeing operations, even if the role itself is underwritten. The bad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where the film falters is in its writing. The plot grows increasingly convoluted as it progresses, leaning heavily on twists that feel more clever than convincing. Character depth is largely sacrificed for narrative mechanics; motivations remain thin, and emotional stakes never fully land. The dialogue, too, often feels functional rather than memorable, occasionally veering into unintentionally awkward territory. By the time the film reaches its final act—with its layered reveals involving stolen valuables and shifting loyalties—it begins to test the viewer’s suspension of disbelief. The verdict {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where the film falters is in its writing. The plot grows increasingly convoluted as it progresses, leaning heavily on twists that feel more clever than convincing. Character depth is largely sacrificed for narrative mechanics; motivations remain thin, and emotional stakes never fully land. The dialogue, too, often feels functional rather than memorable, occasionally veering into unintentionally awkward territory. By the time the film reaches its final act—with its layered reveals involving stolen valuables and shifting loyalties—it begins to test the viewer’s suspension of disbelief. The verdict {{/usCountry}}

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Fuze doesn’t aspire to be profound, and perhaps that’s part of its charm. It’s a straightforward, old-school thriller that prioritises pace over depth and style over substance. While it doesn’t quite sustain the tension it builds early on, it remains an engaging enough ride. Not groundbreaking, but sufficiently entertaining—best enjoyed when you’re willing to go along for the ride.

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