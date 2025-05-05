Game of Thrones star Iain Glen roped in for Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great; ‘movie toh box office Khalisi kar degi!’

If you thought the Iron Throne was the ultimate seat of power, wait till you see Ser Jorah Mormont navigating the emotional labyrinths of a Bollywood drama. Yes, you heard that right — Iain Glen, the ever-loyal knight from Game of Thrones, is trading dragons for drama as he steps into the world of Hindi cinema with Anupam Kher’s directorial return, Tanvi The Great. Game of Thrones star Iain Glen signs up for Anupam Kher's new film, Tanvi the Great

And let’s be clear, this isn’t just a cameo where Glen stares moodily into the distance. According to Kher, he’s playing Michael Simmons, one of the film’s most pivotal characters. Picture that deep Scottish gravitas bringing soul to a heart-tugging Indian tale. A cultural crossover? More like a cinematic collision of epic proportions.

The excitement began when Anupam Kher dropped the movie poster on social media, along with a heartwarming backstory: “I acted with Iain Glen in a BBC series Mrs Wilson. We became friends after the shoot. So when I was casting for Tanvi The Great, I sent him the script, and he immediately said yes. He brings with him not just the brilliance of his acting, but the warmth, gravitas, and compassion this film needs.”

Cue the Internet losing its collective mind. One fan screamed, “OMG! Ser Jorah Mormont in Tanvi The Great! I absolutely love his acting!” Another declared, “Yeh movie toh Box Office Khalisi kar degi!” (Translation: This film is going to conquer the box office like Khaleesi conquers kingdoms). Someone else chimed in, “Finally! A film that’s about talent and not just last names. Thank you, Anupam Kher for this breath of fresh cinema!”

With Shubangi Dutt making her acting debut and Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani scoring the music, the project already smells like award-season gold. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios, NFDC, and Lower Middle Class Corporation, Tanvi The Great is poised to be a global desi epic.

And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to see a weathered Westerosi knight sip cutting chai while solving a classic emotional Bollywood problem?