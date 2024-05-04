 Gaurav K Sharma seen in Lootere recently, says he has tried to touch all the emotions via his work - Hindustan Times
Gaurav K Sharma seen in Lootere recently, says he has tried to touch all the emotions via his work

ByS Farah Rizvi
May 04, 2024 01:59 PM IST

An FTII graduate and a batch mate of actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajkummar Rao, Sharma believes that each actor must tread their path

Last seen in the web series Karmma Calling and Lootere, actor Gaurav K Sharma calls his journey in the industry a mixed bag of emotions.

Actor Gaurav K Sharma
Actor Gaurav K Sharma

“All my characters have one thing in common — human emotion. Be it being wicked, sorted, shrewd or just a simple man, I have tried to touch all the emotions via my work. That makes my journey of 14 years as an actor an interesting one. I never planned it this way, especially when I began with the series Powder (2010) that did revolutionise the TV scene in the country. It was because of that project that whatever came my way had a range of intense characters,” says the Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Inside Edge (2017) actor.

An FTII graduate and a batch mate of actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajkummar Rao, Sharma believes that actors can be from the same background, but each must tread their path. “There is no comparison, as we are all busy pursuing our respective journeys. But as far as being in touch is concerned, we still meet and discuss work and our old days as students.”

He adds, “I am busy doing theatre with Naseeruddin (Shah; actor) saheb and I have started following screen work with equal passion only recently.”

On the work front, Sharma has an interesting lineup this year as well. “My work is showing up the way I thought. Well-defined and edgy roles are coming my way. For instance, the series Lootere projected me in an unexpected avatar. The same goes for Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (the new season was released recently) that is doing well on the charts. The audience will get to see me in more interesting roles as the year ends. I have two web series and a film, Ahuti, in the pipeline. All three projects are in the post-production stage,” concludes the Madras Cafe (2013) actor.

