G-Dragon’s Instagram ‘like’ revives old dating rumors with Kiko Mizuhara

A single Instagram “like” from G-Dragon has once again sent fans into detective mode, reviving long-forgotten dating rumours involving Japanese model and actor Kiko Mizuhara. The BigBang star drew attention after users noticed he had liked a post featuring Mizuhara, captioned, “The Kiko Mizuhara we all loved back then.”

G-Dragon’s Instagram ‘like’ revives old dating rumours with Kiko Mizuhara (Instagram)

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Screenshots of the interaction quickly spread across online communities, sparking renewed discussion about the pair’s history. G-Dragon and Mizuhara were first linked romantically in 2010. Although they were photographed together in 2014, neither party ever confirmed a relationship.

Many users dismissed the latest buzz, pointing to G-Dragon’s well-known habit of liking posts indiscriminately. “This looks like another accidental like,” one commenter wrote. Others echoed this sentiment, calling him the “like fairy” who “likes practically everyone’s posts.”

G-Dragon previously addressed his liberal use of the like button on Daesung’s YouTube variety show, Zip Daesung. “It started as a way to promote myself, but there are so many talented fans,” he explained. “I’m grateful for their support, so I started liking their posts. Fans seem happy when they get a like from me, and I see it as a way of encouraging them to keep creating.”

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Lee Soo-hyuk, who appeared on the show alongside him, joked that G-Dragon likes posts so no one feels left out, “but sometimes he makes a mistake.” Laughing, G-Dragon replied, “I guess my hands are a little too big.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Lee Soo-hyuk, who appeared on the show alongside him, joked that G-Dragon likes posts so no one feels left out, “but sometimes he makes a mistake.” Laughing, G-Dragon replied, “I guess my hands are a little too big.” {{/usCountry}}

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