George Clooney goes brunette for Broadway, internet chants 'bring back the salt and pepper!'

George Clooney and his dashing salt and pepper hair are a match made in heaven. That being said, as of today, we only have old photos if you want to go and rest your eyes on them for a bit. Ditching the sexy two-toned hair, George has gone completely brunette, debuting his new head of hair with not a speck of grey in it. Now this may seem like a random mid-life crisis moment, given that rumours of a very, VERY expensive divorce with wife Amal Clooney reportedly being in the works rear its head everyday, but it actually isn't. Committing to the cause, George has gone brunette to bear resemblance to journalist Edward R Murrow, for his Broadway debut, Good Night, And Good Luck. Speaking of debuts, the full head of brown hair was debuted by George as he greeted fans after previews for Good Night, And Good Luck's show in NYC on Tuesday night. George Clooney entering his brunette era has fans demanding he bring back the salt and pepper hair

Everybody understands that it's for a role, but long-time fans of the actor just do not agree with George not being a silver fox. Comments expressing the same read: "The new hair actually makes him look older. I never expected that", "Handsome guy either way but does look younger with the grey", "Bring salt and pepper back!", "Terrible! Get Real George back!!" and "booooooooooo", to quote a few.

It's also not like George wasn't expecting the icky reactions. Very self-aware of what effect ditching his natural salt and pepper look would have on fans, the actor, earlier speaking to New York Times had shared, "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop".

Well George Clooney being in his brunette era was in no one's 2025 bingo card!