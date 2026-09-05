Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are Very Serious about their relationship

Actor-producer Glen Powell has stated that his relationship with girlfriend and actor Michelle Randolph is “very serious”. Reported by TMZ, Powell gave a sneak peek into his relationship with the Landman (2024) actor.

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph

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Powell, who was signing autographs for his fans in New York City shared that he was not nervous to go IG official with his relationship in July. “It’s never nerve-wracking if you believe in it,” the 37-year-old said.

Before wrapping up the conversation, Powell was asked if his relationship with Randolph was serious enough to lead to an engagement, and the How To Make A Killing actor confidently said, “I’d say it’s very serious.”

The duo made their relationship official on July 7, when Powell shared a series of pictures from his “Hell of a Fourth” holiday.