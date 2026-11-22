On Saturday night, the Gateway of India in Mumbai was lit up with the colours of Indian culture, glamour of the Hindi film industry and brave stories of some real life heroes. Organised days before the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack, The Global Peace Honours initiative by Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, brought together Indian leaders who have been making an impact globally and celebrated the valour of the heroes of the 26/11.

Shah Rukh Khan with Boman Irani and Vikrant Massey (Photo: PTI) more less

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The event saw appearances by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as Vikrant Massey and Boman Irani turned host for the night. Actor Tiger Shroff opened the celebrations with a dance performance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It marked his first public act after the firing incident last month. Up next, Amruta invoked the love for the country within the audience with her singing as she crooned Ae Mere Pyare Watan and Ae Watan Mere Watan, along with children from her foundation.

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Akshay Akshay Kumar moved the crowd with a heart-wrenching performance on Teri Mitti from Kesari (2012), depicting the sacrifices real heroes make for our country. He then upped the energy level as he mingled with the crowd while singing Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Akshay Akshay Kumar moved the crowd with a heart-wrenching performance on Teri Mitti from Kesari (2012), depicting the sacrifices real heroes make for our country. He then upped the energy level as he mingled with the crowd while singing Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo. {{/usCountry}}

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The Maharashtra CM had an insightful chat with Indian Guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, where the Guru opened up on how peace can be achieved in today’s time, while showing his witty side too when the CM asked him what politicians can do to improve themselves. “Give me five days with them, I can make a difference,” Sadhguru quipped, while asserting on the need of increasing green cover in Maharashtra to battle the drought that the state has been experiencing. The spiritual leader was then honoured with the Global Peace Honour for his work.

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Actor Ranveer Singh made an energetic entry on the title track of Dhurandhar (2025) and introduced the next awardee, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, whose work with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation is helping thousands of children move towards a better future. The actor and cricketer indulged in a conversation too where Ranveer asked Sachin which actor can make a good cricketer and vice versa. Sachin pointed to Ranveer saying that his performance as former Indian captain Kapil Dev in ’83 (2021) is a testament to his capabilities. “Many of our cricketers believe they are good actors. Many of them perform well on field too,” Sachin quipped before taking the names of Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan who can show potential as an actor.

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Singer Sukhwinder Singh was the next act of the night as he sang a medley of patriotic songs, eventually leading to Chak De India, at the end of which actor Shah Rukh Khan made his entry. The actor then congratulated the women’s Indian Hockey team for bringing Asian Games gold back. The actor remembered and honoured the heroism that Mumbai and its heroes showed during 26/11. He went to award the youngest survivor of the attack, Devika Rotawan, who was nine at the time of attack and was shot in her leg at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station. She left the audience emotional as she revisited that night and the ordeal she went through.

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Shah Rukh gave the night a fun moment too as he taught Vikrant and Boman his signature pose, but with a peace twist to it. The night ended with Sukhwinder delivering an energectic performance of Jai Ho, leaving everyone in attendance in high spirits.