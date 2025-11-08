Gouri Kishan issues statement after slamming Youtuber for body-shaming her during a press conference

Actor Gouri G Kishan took a firm stand against a male journalist, a YouTuber named Karthik, had asked her director, Abin Hariharan and co-star Aditya Madhavan about her weight, prompting her to call him out for sexism on November 6. Gouri G Kishan

In a clip that’s now sweeping social media, Gouri met the intrusive question head‑on, saying: “How does my weight concern you in any way? How is it relevant to the film? My weight is my choice and it does not concern my talent. This is nothing but body shaming, a stupid question on body weight.”

The Chennai Press Club denounced the YouTuber’s conduct as “inappropriate and unprofessional,” and the South Indian Artists Association warned against “crooked individuals in the guise of journalism” who try to humiliate women on stage. When the YouTuber tried to argue, Gouri replied with equal composure: “Every woman has a different body type. I will let my talent speak. I have done character‑driven films so far. I don’t need your validation.”

She further highlighted the double standard, adding: “Would you ask such a question to a male actor? You are objectifying a female actor. This is not journalism, you are a disgrace to your profession.”