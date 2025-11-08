Gouri Kishan issues statement after slamming Youtuber for body-shaming her during a press conference

Actor Gouri G Kishan took a firm stand against a male journalist, a YouTuber named Karthik, had asked her director, Abin Hariharan and co-star Aditya Madhavan about her weight, prompting her to call him out for sexism on November 6.
In a clip that’s now sweeping social media, Gouri met the intrusive question head‑on, saying: “How does my weight concern you in any way? How is it relevant to the film? My weight is my choice and it does not concern my talent. This is nothing but body shaming, a stupid question on body weight.”
The Chennai Press Club denounced the YouTuber’s conduct as “inappropriate and unprofessional,” and the South Indian Artists Association warned against “crooked individuals in the guise of journalism” who try to humiliate women on stage. When the YouTuber tried to argue, Gouri replied with equal composure: “Every woman has a different body type. I will let my talent speak. I have done character‑driven films so far. I don’t need your validation.”
She further highlighted the double standard, adding: “Would you ask such a question to a male actor? You are objectifying a female actor. This is not journalism, you are a disgrace to your profession.”
Gouri issues a statement
Yesterday, the actor addressed the incident in an official statement. Gouri shared, “As a public figure, I understand that scrutiny is part of my profession. However, comments or questions—direct or indirect—that target a person's body or appearance are inappropriate in any context. I wish I had been asked questions about the film—the work I was there for. I cannot help but wonder if they would ask a male actor the same, in the same aggressive tone. I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation."
The statement further reads, "It was important not only for myself but for anyone who has faced the same. This is not new but still prevalent—normalising body-shaming in jest while perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. I hope this will be a reminder to anyone who has felt this way that we are allowed to speak up. We are allowed to express our discomfort, question when wronged, and work towards stopping this cycle.”
Industry reacts
Gouri's co‑star Aditya Madhavan later took to X and apologised as he wrote: “I froze because it caught me off guard, it’s my debut. I wish I’d stepped in sooner. She didn’t deserve that. No one does. Everyone deserves respect.” Veteran actor Khushbu Sundar also voiced her support, as she wrote: “How much a woman weighs is none of their business. And asking the hero about it? What a shame”
In Kerala, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) issued a solidarity statement: “AMMA understands your pain, Gouri. We strongly believe it is wrong to engage in body‑shaming, irrespective of who does it, when, or where."
The incident sparked a wave of praise from industry peers—singer Chinmayi Sripada, journalist Dhanya Rajendran, and actors Reba John, Anumol, Nyla Usha, Saniya Iyyappan, and Ahaana Krishna all lauded Gouri’s response as “befitting and brave.” Many also criticised the silence of those who witnessed the exchange without intervening.