Actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to star in his next web series which focuses on mental health, and it marks his first collaboration with actor Neha Dhupia. In October 2023, Dhupia announced that she is making her web series debut and it's the same show titled Therapy Sherapy. It will shed light on the subject of mental well-being in a unique way. Gulshan Devaiah and Neha Dhupia team up for a web show on mental health

Making the news official, Devaiah expresses how important the subject of the show is for him. He says, “I think if every family can become a safe space for its members, then a lot of troubles that we have in this world will disappear. People will be happier, more content. The story of Therapy Sherapy is about an average middle-class family, and it brings to light these things. I’m looking forward to people slowly and steadily making their homes and families a safe space to nurture each other. The world can be a much better place and we must start this at home.”

Devaiah also raves about his co-star Dhupia. He shares, “It was such a pleasure to do the intense and emotional scenes with Neha Dhupia, who has totally hit a hundred with her part in this.” He is impressed with the child actors playing his children as well as he calls them “adorable and very good at their job”. The show is directed by Sachin Pathak, and

Gulshan already expresses desire for a reunion, “Perhaps, for a feature film.”

The show also stars Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa, and the opportunity to work with them fills Devaiah with excitement. He insists, “They are such skilled and experienced actors. It was a great joy to watch them create complex emotions with such ease. I also totally adore Girija Oak who is a multi-talented artist. I don’t know why we weren’t cast together before because we’re so good working together.”

The filming of Therapy Sherapy is currently underway. It is being shot in Mumbai and Delhi, with the latest schedule having wrapped up towards February end. Therapy Sherapy is slated to release in 2025.