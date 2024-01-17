Neha Dhupia is ready to bounce back to work: I feel more settled as an actor and mother

After taking it slow for her kids, Neha Dhupia is ready to bounce back to work, and has already started working on two projects. The actor says she is raring to go, admitting it will come with a sense of mom’s guilt, which she is ready to battle. Neha Dhupia has a lot to look forward to in 2024

“The break from work was not a conscious decision. I pretty much worked through my pregnancy, especially during Guriq’s time. And then the offers were few and far in between. I am not going to lie about it. That also comes with people having a perception that I am on a break to focus on my family, which was not a wrong perception,” Dhupia says.

When it comes to films, the actor was last seen A Thursday, for which she shot when she was pregnant, and then a short film, Good Morning.

The 43-year-old adds, “However, now, I am fully here, ready to work, raring to go. I have few projects in the pipeline. I am working on a film with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, which will come out in February next year. I am also working on a web show which will be released early next year”. I am taking baby steps while inching back to work, and it is pretty exciting”.

Opening up about the balance she is looking at, the mother of two mentions, “I know I will create a balance between personal and professional life, but that comes with a crisis of mom guilt. I suffer from it a lot. The excitement to go back to work is always there, so is the thought that when you are at home, you get to spend all the time with your kids. And there is always a part of you craving to go back to your kids. That is a big hurdle, and I will have to learn how to get past that”.

In terms of the projects, she is excited about the roles coming her way as they are from different realms. “There has been a huge change in the offers that are coming my way, and I know it will continue to be. As a mother who is trying to work, or as an actor who is a mother, I feel far more settled today as opposed to when I gave birth to my kids,” she ends.