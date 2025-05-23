Hugh Jackman hints at Wolverine's fate in Avengers: Doomsday; claims, 'I really can’t say much, except..’

Hugh Jackman, the beloved actor behind the clawed antihero Wolverine, has once again stirred excitement among Marvel fans. In a recent appearance on The View, the Oscar-nominated actor addressed the swirling speculation about whether he'll reprise his iconic role in Avengers: Doomsday. When co-host Sunny Hostin brought up the rumours, asking directly if Wolverine might show up in the upcoming Avengers blockbuster, Jackman grinned and gave an answer that was anything but straightforward. Hugh Jackman hints at Wolverine's fate

“I really can’t say much, except when you say ‘appear,’ more like dominate and destroy every other character — I’m kidding,” Jackman joked. “I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add.”

While the actor remained tight-lipped, his teasing tone left fans wondering if there's more to his answer than he's letting on. After all, Marvel has built its reputation on secrecy, and Jackman, having been part of the superhero world for over two decades, is a seasoned pro at playing coy.

Wolverine's legacy

Jackman first brought Wolverine to life in 2000’s X-Men and went on to portray the character in a series of films, including X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), Logan (2017) and the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). His portrayal has become one of the most iconic in superhero cinema, making him a fan favourite for any multiverse or ensemble projects Marvel might have up its sleeve.

Given the character’s immense popularity and Jackman’s lasting association with the role, it’s hard to imagine Avengers: Doomsday moving forward without at least some form of Wolverine cameo. And if Marvel’s track record tells us anything, it’s that they know how to deliver when it comes to surprising fans.

Reading between the lines

With Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be a major event in Marvel’s Phase 6, speculation is running wild. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already teased more casting announcements on the horizon — many involving familiar X-Men faces. If Jackman’s Wolverine doesn’t make an appearance, it would be a surprising omission, especially considering the buzz surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine and the reintroduction of mutants into the MCU.

Marvel fans are no strangers to cryptic interviews and secretive reveals — it's part of the game. But Jackman’s choice of words on The View suggests that he may already be involved in something bigger, even if he can’t confirm it just yet.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering Phase 6 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicking things off in summer 2025. Then in 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will reunite Earth’s mightiest heroes — and potentially some of its most iconic mutants.