I am deeply sorry: Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on old video trolling Bipasha Basu; netizens say ‘this seems very…’

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has been in the news since the last few weeks for three reasons — her film Son of Sardaar 2 co-starring Ajay Devgn released in theatres, she was linked to Dhanush, and her old video resurfaced where Mrunal trolled Bipasha Basu. According to reports, her viral interview was shot back when Mrunal was working in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. In this widely circulated video, Mrunal asked her co-star, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha okay.” Well, Mrunal has finally addressed the throwback interview after being massively trolled. Mrunal Thakur and Bipasha Basu

A few hours ago, Mrunal Thakur took to her official social media handle to share an apology. The actor wrote, “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now.”

Mrunal Thakur's apology

Well, this apology has left netizens divided. Some are praising Mrunal. For instance, one social media user stated, “I mean it’s good that she is owning up to her mistake. Good for her. Also Bips will forever be gorgeous! 🥰,” whereas another wrote, “Like I said, Mrunal was a little immature back then when young. definitely wrong to say what she did though. She has apologized. Time to move on from this topic.” However, a majority of fans are upset that Mrunal didn’t mention Bipasha in her post and didn’t directly apologise to the latter.

One such netizen claimed, “Madam,you were immature then,okay! But now you are a fully grown ass adult,name the women whom you shamed in the name of 'playful banter',she isn't an unknown woman,name her,it's not THAT hard,” whereas another wrote, “If she slandered Bipasha publicly, she should also have named Bipasha in her apology imo. Otherwise, it just feels like image washing.” Another comment read, “This seems very forced. I think she should have included a personal apology to Bipasha Basu and appreciated her for what she represents. She insulted her in public and hence she should apologize in public as well,” while a netizen stated, “You're intent was to body shame someone. Half assed apology man .. it's giving I'm sorry you felt that way.”

What are your thoughts on this entire controversy?