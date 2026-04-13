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I could not speak to Ashaji (Bhosle) one last time: Mumtaz

 Veteran actor Mumtaz reminisces about their bond and expresses her sorrow upon learning of Asha Bhosle’s passing

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 06:02 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. With a career spanning over eight decades and 12,000+ songs, she left a legacy as one of India’s most versatile voices, transforming music across genres.

Asha Bhosle with Mumtaz

Now, recalling her final memory of the singer, veteran actor Mumtaz tells HTCity, “I rushed when I heard she was hospitalised… I wanted to speak to her, but couldn’t as the doctors informed us she is critical. As I was leaving the hospital a few minutes later, her family called to say she had passed away. The next day I visited her home and when I saw Asha ji, her face had a certain noor.”

The actor-singer duo has delivered hits like Koi Shahri Babu (Loafer, 1973) and Duniya Mein Logon Ko (Apna Desh, 1972). “Ashaji would always tell me Aaja O Mere Raja (song) has been the most difficult song of her career because of the voice variations,” Mumtaz adds.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / I could not speak to Ashaji (Bhosle) one last time: Mumtaz
Home / HTCity / Cinema / I could not speak to Ashaji (Bhosle) one last time: Mumtaz
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