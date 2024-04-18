I never quit shows midway, says actor Karanvir Sharma

Actor Karanvir Sharma feels it’s not in him to leave a project mid-way. Actor Karanvir Sharma

“I have never done that, nor will I ever do so. This might be the reason why makers bet on me. I have always been a professional who gives equal importance to each project that I sign, be it a film, TV or web series. In our industry, it’s always the actors who are on the receiving end when the show goes off air or takes a leap, sab ko lagta hai hero ka show nahin chala...isilye aisa hua. In fact, many times it’s the story’s requirement or maybe the channel or makers’ call,” says the Blank (2019) and A Thursday (2022) actor.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Similarly, it happened with my last television daily Rabb Se Hai Dua (2022). It was a good 15-month stint playing the lead but nothing much is in an actor’s hand. The producers wanted to rework the storyline and take it forward. So, it was time for quite a few characters to be wrapped up. These things happen in the industry, but you must learn to stick to your principles and deal with them as a professional,” adds Sharma.

For now, Sharma is going through the grind of script searching. “For now, I haven’t locked any project but yes, the drill to find a suitable one is on. Maybe, I end up doing an adventure reality as that is on cards for long. If not that then back to OTT space. Also, I resumed anchoring live shows after five years and have successfully presented a few starting this year,” he said.

“I consider myself lucky to have been part of the projects with good content along with a great team. I try to be part of shows where certain decorum is maintained, and chaos is limited. You can’t have it all because both films and TV function in complete contrast but still I continue to strive on that path,” says Hunter Tootega Nahi... actor.