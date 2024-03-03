 I share the most comfortable bond with wife, Alpana: Yashraj Mukhate on marriage - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / I share the most comfortable bond with my wife Alpana: Yashraj Mukhate on his marriage

I share the most comfortable bond with my wife Alpana: Yashraj Mukhate on his marriage

ByAbigail banerji
Mar 03, 2024 11:22 AM IST

To celebrate this union, the musician also released a new love song, Mann Dhaaga, in collaboration with singers Amit Trivedi and Jasleen Royal

Yashraj Mukhate tied the knot with his longtime partner, who we exclusively know as an architect turned entrepreneur Alpana Bondekar, on Wednesday (February 28). In his first interview after his marriage, the lyricist and composer says, “I don't think anything will change too much [after marriage]. The transition has been very smooth. I feel really calm right now. Everything seems peaceful.”

Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate (Instagram)
Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate (Instagram)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate during their marriage registeration (Instagram)
Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate during their marriage registeration (Instagram)

Having kept his relationship out of the limelight for the duration of their courtship, the 28-year-old seems finally ready to talk about his wife. “We have been dating for a while now and I share the most comfortable bond with Alpana. We can sit in a room with complete silence for hours and be absolutely comfortable with it. I really like that,” shares the music producer, best known for his viral musical memes like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Paawri Ho Rahi Hai, and Biggini Shoot. He adds, “⁠We both are very collaborative with everything. I just love the fact that it is so easy to talk to her about absolutely anything.”

Having tied the knot in a typical Maharashtrian attire, the duo opted for a “small wedding” and registered their marriage. He says, “We had mutually decided to have a small wedding with only close family and friends invited. There were no wedding planners involved as we wanted to keep it very private. We even designed the wedding card ourselves.”

Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate
Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate

Dropping “two major collabs” in a day, to commemorate this special day in his life, Mukhate also released a new song, Mann Dhaaga. For the musician, who is waiting for his “chance” to “make music for Bollywood”, this is his “first big collaboration” with established names like singers Amit Trivedi and Jasleen Royal. He excitedly says, “It has been released under my own label, YM Originals, so it becomes even more special. ⁠I had this tune with me for a very long time and I wanted to make a song that would have a very calm and warm feeling to it. We have used a nice bass line and warm pads to give the listener a feeling of a warm hug.”

Sharing how this collaborative endeavour came to be he tells us, “I shared it with Jasleen Royal to see if she liked it, and fortunately, she did. We didn't have any lyrics, so Jasleen asked Anvitaa Dutt ma'am, who agreed to write the lyrics [for this song]. I reached out to Amit Trivedi sir, who also agreed to lend his voice. It just kept getting better for me. I couldn't believe that I was actually able to make this happen.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On