I share the most comfortable bond with my wife Alpana: Yashraj Mukhate on his marriage

Yashraj Mukhate tied the knot with his longtime partner, who we exclusively know as an architect turned entrepreneur Alpana Bondekar, on Wednesday (February 28). In his first interview after his marriage, the lyricist and composer says, “I don't think anything will change too much [after marriage]. The transition has been very smooth. I feel really calm right now. Everything seems peaceful.” Alpana Bondekar and Yashraj Mukhate (Instagram)

Having kept his relationship out of the limelight for the duration of their courtship, the 28-year-old seems finally ready to talk about his wife. “We have been dating for a while now and I share the most comfortable bond with Alpana. We can sit in a room with complete silence for hours and be absolutely comfortable with it. I really like that,” shares the music producer, best known for his viral musical memes like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Paawri Ho Rahi Hai, and Biggini Shoot. He adds, “⁠We both are very collaborative with everything. I just love the fact that it is so easy to talk to her about absolutely anything.”

Having tied the knot in a typical Maharashtrian attire, the duo opted for a “small wedding” and registered their marriage. He says, “We had mutually decided to have a small wedding with only close family and friends invited. There were no wedding planners involved as we wanted to keep it very private. We even designed the wedding card ourselves.”

Dropping “two major collabs” in a day, to commemorate this special day in his life, Mukhate also released a new song, Mann Dhaaga. For the musician, who is waiting for his “chance” to “make music for Bollywood”, this is his “first big collaboration” with established names like singers Amit Trivedi and Jasleen Royal. He excitedly says, “It has been released under my own label, YM Originals, so it becomes even more special. ⁠I had this tune with me for a very long time and I wanted to make a song that would have a very calm and warm feeling to it. We have used a nice bass line and warm pads to give the listener a feeling of a warm hug.”

Sharing how this collaborative endeavour came to be he tells us, “I shared it with Jasleen Royal to see if she liked it, and fortunately, she did. We didn't have any lyrics, so Jasleen asked Anvitaa Dutt ma'am, who agreed to write the lyrics [for this song]. I reached out to Amit Trivedi sir, who also agreed to lend his voice. It just kept getting better for me. I couldn't believe that I was actually able to make this happen.”