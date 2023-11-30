I have left the nepotism tag far behind, says Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh is glad that finally film makers are noticing and recognising his love for the craft.

Actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It took me 15 years to reach this point where I have good work on my plate and the industry is readily investing in me. The projects that I am working on currently are a perfect mix of content and characters. I am getting to be part of stories that I always wanted to do and waited this long for this change of time. Our film Jogira Sara Ra Ra didn’t do too well on charts, but it brought wind of change for me. I knew the amount of hard work I had invested in my role would surely get noticed by people and I am so glad it did,” says the Main Mulayam Singh Yadav (2021) actor.

Chakraborty asserts the tag of nepo kid is overrated in the industry. “It’s an extremely shallow approach because no one can overpower talent and destiny. Each actor has his own journey, and everyone has to go through that Friday test. I have left the nepotism tag far behind, as I worked hard to find my place here. If nepotism was so pervasive, as it has been made, then I wouldn’t have been out of work ever,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He adds, “Also, kids of a number of superstars, of their times, wouldn’t have been written off. Kaam se hi kaam milta hain and today if I have projects lined up, then it’s because I have proven myself to the makers.”

The Rosh actor is working on films and OTT series simultaneously. “Not just different mediums, I am getting to do diverse characters as well. Revolution: Padhai ki Ladhai is a web show while Haunted Ghosts of The Past along with three more films are slated for a 2024 release. So, next year, things will be on a roll for me,” concludes Chakraborty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.