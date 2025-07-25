Roseroom showstopper Tara Sutaria's first comment on alleged romance with Veer Pahariya will leave you wanting more!

Day 2 of the Hyundai India Couture Week commenced with Isha Jajodia presenting her breathtaking French fusion collection, Whispers of Love to Myself. Actor Tara Sutaria turned muse for the designer closing the show for her in a soft-hued Chantilly lace ballgown skirt paired with a shimmering gilded corset with chiffon trails mimicking a dupatta brushing past. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 Day 2(Photos: X)

But the showstopping aspect of Tara's muse moment was she ever-so-subtly, but intentionally, locked eyes with rumoured beau, fellow actor Veer Pahariya.

Tara sauntered onto the runway as Nat King Cole's L-o-v-e blared over the speakers. Keeping her gait fun and young, she leaned in to blow a flying kiss in Veer's direction who instantly returned the gesture followed by a flirty little wave as he sat front and centre to support her, his eyes following her as she made the turn off the middle ramp.

Now, THAT was a moment.

Off late, there has been quite some chatter about Tara and Veer potentially being a couple. Tara's latest Instagram post with AP Dhillon (in lieu of their song Thodi Si Daaru) got a comment from Veer reading "My" followed by red heart and golden star emojis. Tara's response in turn read, "Mine" followed by red heart and evil eye emojis.

The speculations of course intensified when the two were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport yesterday, presumably to leave for Delhi for Couture Week.

Following the show, when asked by ANI to comment on the rumoured romance, she said, "That's very, very sweet and um, so nice to see it and so nice to read online". When pressed to share some details about if she has a man in her life, all Tara let on was, "I'm sorry I won't be able to talk about that at the moment".

Well, like we said, Tara doesn't kiss and tell!

Coming to the Hyundai India Couture Week in association with FDCI, the first two days saw gala showcases presented by designers Rahul Mishra, Isha Jajodia and Suneet Varma.

Showcases from Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Shantnu Nikhil, Jayanti Reddy, Aisha Rao, Rimzim Dadu and JJ Valaya are awaited with a posthumous collection from Rohit Bal also being lined up.