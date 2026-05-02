International Harry Potter day: Shekhar Kapur speaks about his Indian version of the series

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who has been long planning to create an Indian adaptation of Harry Potter, on World Harry Potter Day today, says that plan is very much alive. He adds that AI has added fuel to the plan, Kapur tells us, “In the explosive world of AI it’s easier to create stories into visual ideas and .magic . I am an obsessive story teller for to me everything I look at everything I observe, all perception is a Story we tell ourselves.” Speaking about the influence the Harry Potter series has had on him he adds, “The influence that Harry Potter had on me was the stunning influence it had on the whole world. I thought, why did we in India not think of it ? So I wrote my own very Indian version derived from the magical world I lived in as a kid.” The filmmmaker says we grew up believing in everything that was magic . “Our minds are full of magical ideas and magical potential as I kid I saw the real world as magical illusions beyond what people call reality . That was my real world and probably still is,” he ends with a smile.





Shekhar Kapur