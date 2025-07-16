Internet reacts after Sidhu Moosewala's world tour announcement on Instagram; Fans say ‘we will feel his presence’

Social media has erupted in excitement following a cryptic yet powerful post from the official Instagram account of Sidhu Moosewala. The late Punjabi rapper’s team, took to Instagram and announced a 2026 world tour titled Signed to God, sparking a wave of emotions among fans across the globe. The announcement comes three years after Sidhu’s tragic assassination in May 2022, and marks what would be the first posthumous world tour ever planned for an Indian artist. Sidhu Moosewala died in 2022

The tour is being described as a tribute to Sidhu’s enduring legacy, promising to bring his music back to live audiences in an unprecedented format. Though specific details—including tour dates, venues, and ticketing information—remain undisclosed, sources close to the team suggest that the performances will involve cutting-edge technology. Concepts such as AI-generated avatars, 3D holograms, and augmented reality experiences are reportedly being explored to recreate Sidhu’s stage presence and offer fans a deeply immersive encounter.

The idea of such a technologically advanced tribute has generated intense buzz online. Fans of the popular singer-songwriter, from across the globe, have taken to social media to express their excitement and emotional reactions to the prospect of seeing Sidhu ‘perform’ again in a new-age format. While Sidhu’s management has not issued a follow-up statement, the mysterious nature of the announcement has only added to the anticipation.

As the music industry continues to evolve, the Signed to God tour could redefine how late artists are remembered and celebrated. The project, if executed as hinted, would be a landmark moment not just for Sidhu’s fans but for global entertainment itself.

With no official updates yet beyond the initial post, fans are holding their breath for more information—eager to take part in what is shaping up to be a groundbreaking homage to an artist whose influence has only grown stronger since his passing.