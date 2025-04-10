Good Bad Ugly X reviews: A mass entertainer or just another fan service film? The verdict is out!

Tollywood superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action thriller Good Bad Ugly has finally hit theatres today, and it's already causing a whirlwind of reactions on social media. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featuring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, the film comes just months after Ajith’s previous release, Vidaamuyarchi, which premiered on February 6. Good Bad Ugly has quickly become the talk of the town, with fans and critics chiming in with their reviews, and as expected, there’s no shortage of both praise and a few criticisms. Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly

The movie is an adaptation of the 1997 American thriller Breakdown, telling the gripping story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), after she’s kidnapped by an infamous gang in Azerbaijan. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian in pivotal roles.

The Good

While Good Bad Ugly has stirred mixed opinions, the majority of the fanbase is absolutely loving it. Fans on social media have been sharing their excitement with overwhelming enthusiasm. One user on X exclaimed, “#GoodBadUgly is a fun, crazy masala entertainer. A treat for all #AjithKumar fans. Congrats @Adhikravi and the team, and best wishes for a mass blockbuster!” Another shared, “#GoodBadUgly — Adhik delivers a full-on fan frenzy entertainer, with a wild, Mad Max-style second half showcasing AK’s best looks ever. A true MASS BLOCKBUSTER!” There was also praise for a particular moment in the film, with one comment highlighting, “#OGSambavam with lean Ajith portions - watch out for the surprise here with a famous Hollywood action movie. This entire song sequence is fire!” Another review mentioned, “#GoodBadUgly - #PriyaVarrier plays a pivotal role in the film, where her character is strongly connected to the plot. Her performance in one of the vintage song sequences was too good.”

And of course, the love for Ajith’s performance is evident: “#GoodBadUgly - 5/5. Koduramana ATBB Sambavam. Mankatha, Billa, Dheena, Amarkalam on steroids. This is Kollywood’s Avengers, where all Avengers are AK. Adhik @Adhikravi sets the benchmark for how to make a fanboy sambavam movie. AKKKKKKKKKKKKKK.” The fans have spoken, and they’re all in for Ajith Kumar’s charm and Adhik’s high-octane direction!

The Bad

Despite the overwhelming love for the film, a few fans have had less than favourable opinions about Good Bad Ugly. One review criticised the movie by saying, “Why do you lie bro, I just watched FDFS. This movie is only for AK fans. Weak screenplay, so boring for me.” Another comment added, “Felt like I watched the Greatest Hits Reels compilation made by a fan boy. But I won’t complain. #GoodBadUgly was loads of fun.”

Others found the movie to be more of a hit-and-miss experience. “#GoodBadUgly is an alright out-and-out mass entertainer that works in parts and is a pure fan service to Ajith. After a solid first half, the second half starts well with a flashback episode but has nothing much to offer after that and feels dragged till the end. A few mass blocks have come out very well, and it is nice seeing Ajith back in a vintage way,” said one review. The criticism continued, “However, the film does not have much of a story or emotional connection and banks on many typical build-up elevations and action blocks which get tiring after a point. BGM is apt but definitely had a scope to be better and elevate more scenes. Production values are good.” While the movie did not fully meet the expectations of some, the reviewer still gave a nod to Ajith’s performance, saying, “May not fully meet expectations but is definitely a better movie from Ajith in recent times and can give it a try for some enjoyable mass moments and to see a vintage mass Ajith. Rating: 2.5-2.75/5 #GBU.”

In the end, it seems that the film delivers exactly what its core audience wants: high-intensity action, mass moments, and, of course, a dose of Ajith's larger-than-life presence. Whether it’s a cinematic masterpiece or a guilty pleasure, one thing’s for sure, the Good Bad Ugly conversation is going to keep buzzing for a while!