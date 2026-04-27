Is Karan Aujla bisexual? Here's the truth

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has become the subject of online speculation after a viral screenshot, allegedly from his account on X, claimed that he identified as bisexual. The image, which has been widely circulated across social media, quickly drew attention and sparked debate among fans.

Karan Auj;a recently performed in India

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The now-viral screenshot features a post attributed to Aujla that reads, “I’m bisexual,” with several users suggesting that the singer may have deleted it shortly after sharing. As the claim gained traction, it led to widespread discussion online, with keywords linked to the controversy trending across platforms and fuelling further speculation.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Aujla’s team has dismissed the claim, stating that the account seen in the screenshot is fake and not associated with the popular team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Aujla’s team has dismissed the claim, stating that the account seen in the screenshot is fake and not associated with the popular team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A closer look at the viral image also reveals inconsistencies. The handle visible in the image does not match the one commonly linked to Aujla, raising questions about the authenticity of the post from the outset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A closer look at the viral image also reveals inconsistencies. The handle visible in the image does not match the one commonly linked to Aujla, raising questions about the authenticity of the post from the outset. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from the discrepancy in the username, the post also contains noticeable spelling errors—something that has further cast doubt on whether it originated from the singer. Many users have since pointed out these gaps, suggesting the screenshot may have been fabricated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from the discrepancy in the username, the post also contains noticeable spelling errors—something that has further cast doubt on whether it originated from the singer. Many users have since pointed out these gaps, suggesting the screenshot may have been fabricated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, Aujla has not issued any official statement regarding the viral claim. With no confirmation from his verified social media accounts, the incident underscores how quickly unverified content can spread online—and the importance of verifying information before amplifying it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, Aujla has not issued any official statement regarding the viral claim. With no confirmation from his verified social media accounts, the incident underscores how quickly unverified content can spread online—and the importance of verifying information before amplifying it. {{/usCountry}}

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