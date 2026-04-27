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Is Karan Aujla bisexual? Here's the truth

Over the past few days, a screenshot allegedly showing a post from Aujla’s account has been widely circulated on social media

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 01:25 pm IST
By Samarth Goyal
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Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has become the subject of online speculation after a viral screenshot, allegedly from his account on X, claimed that he identified as bisexual. The image, which has been widely circulated across social media, quickly drew attention and sparked debate among fans.

Karan Auj;a recently performed in India

The now-viral screenshot features a post attributed to Aujla that reads, “I’m bisexual,” with several users suggesting that the singer may have deleted it shortly after sharing. As the claim gained traction, it led to widespread discussion online, with keywords linked to the controversy trending across platforms and fuelling further speculation.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Is Karan Aujla bisexual? Here's the truth
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