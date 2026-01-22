Fans defend Karan Aujla as he reposts reel criticising Kiara Advani's ‘rude behaviour’ on flight: ‘Galti se kardia hoga’
Fans defended Karan Aujla after he reposts video critcising Kiara Advani for behaving ‘rudely’ on a flight with one of the passengers.
Recently, an Instagram user, Kartikey Tiwari, shared a video alleging that actor Kiara Advani behaved rudely with his mother during a flight and criticised her conduct. The reel soon went viral, drawing Punjabi singer Karan Aujla into the conversation after he reposted the video. However, his fans were quick to step in and defend him.
Instagram user claims Kiara Advani behaved rudely
On Monday, Kartikey shared a video revealing that he once travelled from Jaipur to Mumbai in business class with his mother. He claimed that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also on the same flight, as they were promoting their film Satya Prem Ki Katha in Jaipur.
Kartikey said that his mother accidentally sat in the seat assigned to Kiara and, as soon as the air hostess pointed out the mistake, she immediately moved to the correct seat. However, he claimed that Kiara had a “disgusted” expression upon realising that a non-celebrity had occupied her seat. He criticised Kiara for her ‘rude behaviour’ on the flight, adding that she and Kartik even refused to take a photo with the air hostess, citing that they were running late.
Fans defend Karan Aujla
The video quickly surfaced online, and Karan Aujla briefly reshared the clip on his own Instagram account. Although the repost was visible only for a short while, screenshots soon made their way to Reddit. While some Reddit users questioned his intent, his fans stepped in to defend the singer.
One comment read, “Maybe it was accidental because this feature on Instagram truly sucks.” Another wrote, “Galti se kar diya hoga manager wagera ne. Truly a shi**y feature.” Another said, “You click on the comment icon on the reel but end up sharing it by mistake. Happened to me many times.” Another added, “Accidental. Happened to me so many times. Also, most people are not even aware of this reposting feature yet!”
Karan Aujla’s upcoming concert
The Punjabi singer is all set to kick off his P-Pop Culture India Tour in February. He will perform his first show in Delhi on February 28, followed by concerts in Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, before concluding the tour in Ludhiana on April 12. Tickets are now live on District.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Fueled by a strong love for movies, TV shows, and binge-worthy series, Riya Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with 2.5 years of experience in the field. I dive deep into the world of entertainment—spotlighting stars, tracking trends, and uncovering the stories behind the screens. Whether it’s a cult classic or a new streaming obsession, I’m here for it—one headline at a time.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.