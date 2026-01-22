Fans defend Karan Aujla as he reposts reel criticising Kiara Advani's ‘rude behaviour’ on flight: ‘Galti se kardia hoga’

Recently, an Instagram user, Kartikey Tiwari, shared a video alleging that actor Kiara Advani behaved rudely with his mother during a flight and criticised her conduct. The reel soon went viral, drawing Punjabi singer Karan Aujla into the conversation after he reposted the video. However, his fans were quick to step in and defend him. Fans think Karan Aujla accidentally reposted reel criticising Kiara Aadvani. (Instagram/Karan Aujla)

Instagram user claims Kiara Advani behaved rudely On Monday, Kartikey shared a video revealing that he once travelled from Jaipur to Mumbai in business class with his mother. He claimed that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also on the same flight, as they were promoting their film Satya Prem Ki Katha in Jaipur.

Kartikey said that his mother accidentally sat in the seat assigned to Kiara and, as soon as the air hostess pointed out the mistake, she immediately moved to the correct seat. However, he claimed that Kiara had a “disgusted” expression upon realising that a non-celebrity had occupied her seat. He criticised Kiara for her ‘rude behaviour’ on the flight, adding that she and Kartik even refused to take a photo with the air hostess, citing that they were running late.