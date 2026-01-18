‘This is why women don’t speak up’: Ms Gori responds after Parul Gulati defends Karan Aujla amid affair allegations

Following Parul’s remarks, Ms Gori responded on Instagram Stories, expressing disappointment at how women who speak up are treated. “This is why women don't speak up because people think they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what as a community around the world we need to stand up for,” she wrote.

Singer Karan Aujla recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after Canadian rapper Ms Gori alleged that the two were in a secret relationship even after his marriage to Palak Aujla. Amid the growing chatter, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actor Parul Gulati stepped in to publicly support Karan and criticised Gori in a video shared on Instagram on Saturday.

What did Parul say in her video In her video, Parul recounted meeting Karan Aujla at an event and later briefly interacting with him on Instagram. She revealed that while they initially followed each other, Karan eventually unfollowed her and removed her from his followers list. “This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything,” Parul said, defending his actions.

Parul also questioned Gori’s claims, alleging that she was aware of Karan’s marital status. “You didn’t know he was married? Don’t you have Google? I am going to call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking about him would get her views,” she added.

Karan Aujla’s wife Palak also reacted to Parul’s video with a brief comment that read, “Sorry haha,” though neither she nor Karan has issued an official statement addressing the allegations. However, their recent Instagram Stories suggest that the couple is currently vacationing together, with Palak sharing pictures alongside Karan and celebrating the singer's 29th birthday on 18 January.

Ms Gori's allegations The controversy began in early January 2026, when Canada-based singer and rapper Ms Gori publicly alleged on social media that she had been in a secret romantic relationship with Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla while he was married to Palak Aujla.

Ms Gori claimed she was unaware of his marital status when the relationship began and suggested that Aujla’s team and associated influencers tried to silence or discredit her after she spoke out. In her posts and viral Instagram Reels, she asserted that authorities in Canada and the US were looking into the matter and that she had been “publicly shamed” and faced false allegations aimed at suppressing her side of the story.