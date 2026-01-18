Parul Gulati ‘exposes’ Karan Aujla amid cheating-on-wife rumours: ‘I noticed he unfollowed me…’

Parul Gulati begins by explaining that while she does not know Karan Aujla personally, she became a massive fan of his music and lyrics because of her boyfriend. She shares an experience of attending one of his events where he recognized her from the stage and waved. Taking the opportunity to meet him, she had a friend record the encounter secretly to preserve the moment. She describes the meeting as "great," noting that Aujla was very humbled and even recognized her work with her company Nish hair.

Rumours about singer Karan Aujla cheating on his wife have been circulating online for a few days. But now, actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati has shared an ‘expose’ video on him… except it is all in his defence.

The social media interaction continued when Aujla followed her back about a month or two later. However, Gulati reveals that she eventually noticed he had unfollowed her and removed her as a follower. She expresses confusion over this, stating that it "did [not] make sense" for the "biggest pop star" to take the time to do so."

Despite her personal feelings about being unfollowed, Gulati strongly supports Aujla amidst recent allegations. “I notice he has unfollowed me and removed me as a follower. India's biggest pop star took out time to unfollow me and remove me as a follower. It did make sense and I just could come up with one reason: This man will do anything to keep his wife happy and secure."

"I still hate him for for unfollowing but I am still gonna support my favorite pop star because I love his songs and he stands up for himself and for his wife always."

A Canada-based artist accused Karan of keeping her unaware of his marriage during their relationship. The artist, whose Instagram account is msgorimusic, is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym.

Her full statement read, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."

She said that she will share her side of the story. "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out,” she further said.

Who is Karan Aujla? Born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, singer Karan Aujla tied the knot with longtime partner Palak Aujla in Mexico in 2023, after dating for over a decade.

Karan is widely known for popular Punjabi tracks such as Winning Speech, For A Reason, P Pop Culture, I Really Do, Softly, Admiring You, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend and Wavy, among others. In November last year, he announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour 2026. The tour is scheduled to stop in New Delhi on February 28, followed by Mumbai on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, and Bengaluru on March 29.