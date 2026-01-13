Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife by Canada-based artist: ‘I was silenced and publicly shamed’

Her full statement read, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla , best known for the hit song Tauba Tauba, has been accused of cheating on his wife, Palak Aujla. A Canada-based artist accused him of keeping her unaware of his marriage during their relationship. The artist, whose Instagram account is msgorimusic, is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym.

She said that she will share her side of the story. "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out,” she further said.

The artist claimed she has been asked to be silent On her Instagram Stories, the artist has re-shared posts claiming that she has been asked not to talk about the matter. Earlier, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won’t participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who’s been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers."

"You don’t need permission to stand in your integrity. You don’t need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn’t yell. It doesn’t chase. It stands. If you’re a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back,” she added.

About Karan's wife, his career Karan, born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, married Palak Aujla in Mexico in 2023 after being in a relationship with her for over a decade.

Karan is known for hit Punjabi songs such as Winning Speech, For A Reason, P Pop Culture, I Really Do, Softly, Admiring You, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend, and Wavy, among others. In November last year, Karan announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour for 2026. The tour dates are: February 28 in New Delhi, March 4 in Mumbai, March 14 in Chandigarh, March 21 in Indore, and March 29 in Bengaluru.