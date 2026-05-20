: Isha Koppikar: 4 PM chai with my parents is pure happiness for me | International Tea Day

“Kadak, strong and comforting”, that’s how Isha Koppikar describes her perfect cup of chai. On International Tea Day, the actor opens up about her love for tea, the memories tied to it, and why, for her, chai is more emotion than beverage.

“My perfect cup of chai has to instantly feel like home,” she says, adding that while she enjoys classic Indian chai with ginger and elaichi, she also likes experimenting with flavours depending on her mood. “I don’t take sugar, so elaichi gives me that sweetness. Sometimes I add lemongrass, black pepper, cinnamon or even rosemary, especially during the monsoons when you need that extra warmth.”

Yet nothing replaces the comfort of simple ghar ki chai with biscuits. For Isha, 4 pm is sacred chai time — a fixed family ritual. “My amma will say, ‘chai ready,’ and I know that when I call my parents at 4 o’clock, they’ll definitely be having tea. It’s very predictable,” she shares. “That combination of family time with chai and biscuits is pure happiness for me. Even on set, some of my fondest memories are from chai breaks during outdoor shoots.”

She recalls, “Some of the best moments are from long outdoor shoots where everybody is exhausted and suddenly the spot boy comes with chai. Instantly, the mood changes. Tea is like a saviour in those moments.”

Calling chai “emotional” and “very Indian,” Isha says it represents warmth, togetherness and connection. “It’s always ‘chalo chai peete hain.’ Chai is about sharing and slowing down.”

Her ideal tea-time setting is unapologetically filmy. “Definitely monsoons, a cosy corner, soft music, hot masala chai in hand, with biscuits and pakodas on the side — that’s perfect for me,” says the 49-year-old. “Tea should never be hurried. It has to be unhurried, with good conversation and people I’m comfortable with. And sometimes, even silence with chai feels therapeutic.”

For Isha, tea is a pause amid the rush of everyday life. “Chai is not just a drink, it’s an emotion. It brings stillness into a chaotic day.” And like any good emotion in India, it comes with its own soundtrack. “‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’ from Swades has that comforting, soulful vibe. Sometimes it’s Kabira, sometimes Ilahi,” she says, adding: “Every Indian has some Bollywood song connected to chai and memories.”