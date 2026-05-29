Ishaan Khatter to join Kristen Stewart, among others, on jury panel at Biarritz Film Festival

Actor Ishaan Khatter will join the likes of Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart, among other known names, on the jury panel at the fourth edition of the Biarritz Film Festival.

Ishaan Khatter

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The announcement was made on the official Instagram handle of the festival. Along with Ishaan, French director, screenwriter and editor Nathan Ambrosioni, French actor Suzy Bemba, Canadian actor Whitney Peak, among others.

Ishaan's international connect had begun with his debut film itself, Beyond The Clouds, directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in 2018. He then went on to do a cameo in the 2021 Leonardo Di Caprio-Jennifer Lawrence starrer Don't Look Up. In 2020, he played the lead role opposite Tabu in Mira Nair's British series A Suitable Boy. His 2025 film, Homebound had been selected as India's official entry for Oscars, and been shortlisted as well.

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{{^usCountry}} Back home, Ishaan currently has Jugaadu, a film directed by Palash Vaswani, in his kitty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back home, Ishaan currently has Jugaadu, a film directed by Palash Vaswani, in his kitty. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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