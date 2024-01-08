close_game
It took me 17 years to do something relatable on screen: Actor-singer Sushant Divgikr

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 08, 2024 11:19 AM IST

Sushant Divgikr aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur talks about life, work and more

Actor-singer Sushant Divgikr aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur is against the idea of making projects on the LGBTQIA+ community with heterosexual actors playing the lead. “It took me 17 years to do something relatable on screen... Why do you need to make mockery of a particular community. Making films on trans people and casting actors who don’t know what such souls go through on a daily basis is wrong,” shares the Thank You For Coming (2023) actor.

Actor-singer Sushant Divgikr aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur

Talking about the joy they felt with their portrayal in the film, Divgikr adds, “I was getting roles that were on the sidelines. I waited for that one right opportunity and then this film happened. I finally got the focus I craved. I am now working on a web series where I play a central role.”

Divgikr feels that people from the community don’t get opportunities to tell their stories. Citing the example of Pranshu, a 16-year-old queer makeup artist from Madhya Pradesh, who died by suicide after receiving hate comments on Instagram, Divgikr says, “There’s nothing wrong in being what we are. Like others we, too, are free beings. Since people don’t understand this, things are still misunderstood in society and precious lives are lost. The case that happened in MP should be an eye-opener for us all.”

    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

