Adah Sharma joins the cast of Sunflower 2: I have done drama and action, wanted to try comedy

Actor Adah Sharma had a great 2023 with The Kerala Story being one of the most talked about films that got the cash registers ringing at the box office. And the actor is in no mood to slow down. We’ve exclusively learnt that she has joined the cast of the comedy thriller Sunflower for its second season and is “thrilled” to come on board. Adah Sharma is thrilled to join the cast of the comedy thriller Sunflower for its second season

“Stepping into this universe was both a privilege and a challenge. I can’t wait for everyone to see my character. She is very creepy and unique. You will love her in one minute and be very afraid of her in the next. She’s unpredictable,” says the 31-year-old, who plays the lead opposite actor Sunil Grover in the Vikas Bahl directorial, which is set to release next month.

Ask what intrigued her about the script and she says, “I have already done drama with The Kerala Story and action with the Commando franchise, so I thought I should try my hand at comedy. I speak in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and English in the show, and I am hoping the audience will have a lot of fun.”

There are a lot of high expectations riding on sequels and subsequent seasons but Sharma enjoys it: “The audience has been kind to me since my debut. I feel expectation pushesone to not be mediocre. The show’s characters are so layered that it was very exciting for me to unleash my inner crazy.”

Sharma is also grateful for the opportunity to share screen space with a bunch of talented actors. Calling Grover “exceptional at comedy,” she reveals that she has “some hilarious scenes with (actors) Ashish Vidyarthi sir, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, a teddy bear and a sledgehammer.”