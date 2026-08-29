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J. Cole’s Sacramento concert cancelled after touring crew member dies in truck accident

Following a tragic trucking accident that killed a crew member, J. Cole's concert at Sacramento's concert was canceled

Updated on: Aug 29, 2026, 11:39:29 IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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American rapper J. Cole’s concert at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center has been cancelled following the death of a member of his touring crew in a trucking accident.

J. Cole’s Sacramento concert cancelled after touring crew member dies in truck accident
J. Cole’s Sacramento concert cancelled after touring crew member dies in truck accident

The concert was scheduled for Friday, August 28, at the California venue. The Golden 1 Center announced the cancellation on social media, saying the crew member died in a trucking accident earlier that morning.

“Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole’s performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tonight, August 27, has been canceled,” the venue said in its statement. “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to The Sacramento Bee, the California Highway Patrol said the crew member was driving a semi-truck when it veered off the interstate and overturned. The driver died at the scene, authorities said.

The truck was reportedly transporting equipment from J. Cole’s concert at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night. The Yolo County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of Jackson, South Carolina.

 
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