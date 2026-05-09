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Jackie Shroff on his next film The Great Grand Superhero: We’re fulfilling every child’s dream

Jackie Shroff announces his return to cinema halls in May with The Great Grand Superhero

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:47 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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After creating buzz with its intriguing teaser, The Great Grand Superhero starring Jackie Shroff is gearing up for its theatrical release on May 29, 2026.

Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero

Produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the film explores a heartwarming space that blends childhood imagination, family bonds, and a touch of sci-fi adventure. The teaser offers a glimpse into a world where a young boy’s imagination transforms the bond he shares with his grandfather, with aliens adding an unexpected twist to the story.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, the film also stars Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge and Kumar Saurabh.

The Great Grand Superhero hits cinemas on May 29, 2026.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Jackie Shroff on his next film The Great Grand Superhero: We’re fulfilling every child’s dream
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Jackie Shroff on his next film The Great Grand Superhero: We’re fulfilling every child’s dream
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