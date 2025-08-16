Janamashtami 2025 | Director Raaj Shaandiya shares his fond memories of shooting Radhe Radhe in Dream Girl

The moment Radhe Radhe song came out in 2019, it became a rage. It features Ayushmann Khurrana dancing as Lord Krishna. On the auspicious occasion of Janamashtami today, Director Raaj Shaandilyaa speaks exclusively to Rohit Bhatnagar and reveals how his team gave a spin to Radha Krishna’s love story in the song. Raaj Shaandilya

"Radhe Radhe was the most expensive song of the film. We erected a huge set in Film City. Back then, there was no song on Radha Krishna in commercial films until this one came. It was a fun shooting for around two and half days. We especially designed the jacket that Ayushmann wore while he played Krishna in the song. We tried to adapt the flavour of Radha Krishna’s love story. As per the mythology, Radha is from Barsana but in the song, we kept Gokul Ki Radha, since Ayushmann’s character Karam is from Gokul in the film.”

“We shot Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala from Janhit Mein Jaari in Chanderi. It was shot by the same team as of Radhe Radhe. Nushratt was injured while shooting this song and we had to delay the shoot for a day. Since the song is of Holi so we had to keep the reference of Radha Krishna in it.”

Dream Girl was released in 2019 and also stars Nushratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The film also witnessed a sequel titled Dream Girl 2 in 2023 that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.