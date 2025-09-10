Homebound trio Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa hop on the Bijuria fever

The Bijuria fever is contagious and Janhvi Kapoor just brought her Homebound team on board to attest to it! Janhvi Kapoor brings Bijuria fever to her Homebound team ahead of TIFF 2025 (Photos: Instagram) The prelude to the Homebound team's Toronto flight was quite the energetic affair as Janhvi convinced co-stars Ishaan Khatter — whom she incidentally debuted with back in 2018 release Dhadak — and Vishal Jethwa to groove to her latest hit track, Bijuria, with director Neeraj Ghaywan also making a cameo.

The song is the 2025 reboot of the Sonu Nigam original of the same name, the latter being more than 2 decades old. A fresh lease of life for the revamped track is currently in full swing as it leads the album of Janhvi's upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Janhvi is of course Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan plays the Sunny Sanskari to her, with actors Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also being part of the star cast. Janhvi's reel carried the caption, "Humein laage na nazariya 🧿 #Bijuria #homebound ❤️" with Varun commenting, "Soo good 🙌" and Rohit too chiming in with, "Hahahaha too good". Speaking of the reel itself, Ishaan and Vishal match Janhvi step for step, in a hilarious, pun-ny recreation of the rebooted music video.

Janhvi, Ishaan and Vishal, at the time, were on their way to Toronto in tow with the rest of the Homebound team. Now there, a video of Vishal and Janhvi, all dressed up and sharing some delicious bites, has been doing the rounds of the internet. Homebound previously had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, with Neeraj announcing shortly after that the movie had been picked under the Gala Presentations category for this year's Toronto Film Festival. A theatrical or OTT release date in India however, is yet to be announced.