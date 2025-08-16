Janmashtami 2025| Sukhwinder Singh on Woh Kisna Hai's popularity: ‘It’s a feeling that remains unmatched even today'

Few Bollywood songs have enjoyed the kind of lasting popularity that Woh Kisna Hai from Subhash Ghai’s Kisna: The Warrior Poet has. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the track has become a fixture at Janmashtami celebrations for nearly two decades — something the singer attributes to its unique blend of devotion and joy. Sukhwinder Singh sang the song Voh Kisna Hai

“When the song was being written, I remember telling him (Subhash Ghai) that the song, apart from having bhakti ras, should also have masti ras in it,” Sukhwinder says. A lifelong devotee of Lord Krishna, he celebrates Janmashtami every year with jhankis, so stepping into the studio to record the song felt almost like a personal offering. “I think we recorded it in 15–20 minutes, and while Subhash ji was happy with the take, I just wanted to keep singing it because I was enjoying it so much,” he adds.

The singer still remembers the first time he performed it live — and the overwhelming audience response. “The fact that this song is so popular makes me feel grateful that I was blessed by Lord Krishna himself to sing it. Even today, for concerts, this is the first song that everyone wishes we play,” he says. Over the years, the song has taken on a special place in his setlist. “I close all my concerts with this song. I have sung several songs, including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ban Than, Chak De, but the way the audience responds when I sing Woh Kisna Hai is a feeling that will always remain unmatched.”

For Sukhwinder, its enduring appeal comes down to emotion. While the music captures the grandeur of Subhash’s vision, it’s the devotional energy that keeps it alive in the hearts of listeners. “It’s not just about the melody or the arrangement — it’s the spirit of Lord Krishna that people connect with,” he says.

Whether it’s playing at a midnight dahi handi, during temple processions, or at grand stage shows, Woh Kisna Hai continues to unite audiences in song and celebration — a reminder that some tracks are timeless not because they were hits, but because they became part of people’s lives.