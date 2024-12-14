Jay-Z's attorney pushes to dismiss rape case after accuser admits inaccuracies

Music Mogul Jay-Z's legal team is moving to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000, citing inconsistencies in her allegations as reported in a recent NBC News interview. Jay-Z’s attorney is looking to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the rapper of raping a 13-year-old girl after the Jane Doe acknowledged inconsistencies in her allegations in a new NBC News report.

The lawsuit, initially filed in October, involved allegations against Sean ‘Diddy Combs, accusing him of raping the plaintiff, identified as 'Jane Doe’, at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The complaint was later amended to implicate Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, alleging he was present and participated in the assault.

Recently, in an interview with NBC News, the Alabama woman, now 38, described the alleged assault as a “catastrophic event” that occurred 24 years ago. She claimed she was given a spiked drink and later attacked. However, both the woman and her legal team acknowledged discrepancies in her account, raising questions about her recollection of events. “I have made some mistakes,” she admitted.

Key inconsistencies include her claim that her father picked her up after the assault, a statement he does not recall. Additionally, the woman stated she spoke with Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden at the party, but Madden asserts he was not in New York that evening, as his band was on tour in the Midwest. Photographic evidence from the night places Carter and Combs at a different location than described by the woman, though their whereabouts for the entire evening remain uncertain.

In response to the NBC News report, Carter issued a statement strongly denying the allegations: “Today’s investigative report proves this ‘attorney’ [Tony] Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame. This incident didn’t happen, and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”

Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, criticized the legal process, stating, “It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press. We are asking the Court to dismiss this frivolous case today and will address the matter of additional discipline for Mr. Buzbee and all the lawyers who filed the complaint.”

Spiro also filed a motion on Monday requesting that the court require the plaintiff to disclose her identity or withdraw the lawsuit, arguing that she has not provided sufficient evidence to justify remaining anonymous. “Her vague assertions of potential harm fall far short of the stringent requirements,” Spiro stated.

Carter had previously sued Buzbee anonymously, alleging that the lawyer attempted to blackmail him.

Buzbee, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, defended his firm’s actions. “Jane Doe’s case was referred to our firm by another law firm, who vetted it prior to sending it to us. Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory. We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I’ve never had a client suggest that before. In any event, we always do our best to vet each claim made, just as we did in this case. This has been extremely distressing for her, to the point she has experienced seizures and had to seek medical treatment due to the stress.”