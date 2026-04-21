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Kalki Koechlin on Earth Day: Change Starts With Simple Choices

On Earth Day today, Kalki Koechlin opens up on her environmental philosophy, how she contributes to saving the planet and how others can do their part too

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:03 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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On Earth Day, actor Kalki Koechlin reflects on her deep-rooted commitment to sustainable living, the small choices that shape a greener future, and the importance of leading by example in an increasingly fragile world. “Every day should be Earth Day for us,” she says, underlining how the idea goes far beyond symbolic celebration. “It’s really about the small, consistent choices we make in our daily lives—how we consume, what we throw away, and how mindful we are of our impact on the planet.”

Kalki Koechlin

She adds, “When I travel, I try to make mindful choices, like choosing homestays instead of big hotel properties. It’s not just more sustainable, but it also supports local communities and reduces the kind of large-scale impact that bigger establishments can have.”

While conversations around climate change have grown louder, she points out the gap between intent and action. “People are talking more, which is great, but awareness has to translate into action. The real work is in what you do every day.” When asked what she wishes would change, the actor says, “We need to have the right people in the right positions. For instance, when it comes to the environment, you need scientists and people who really understand these issues to be part of decision-making. They’re the ones who have the knowledge, and their voices should be leading these conversations.”

“We’ve also made simple toys and little cartoon-like figures using things lying around the house, birdhouses, and so much more. We use whatever is available, and she really enjoys that process. She’s made little designs on leaves and creates her own small, playful things—it’s very instinctive for her. It becomes a fun activity, but at the same time, she’s learning that you don’t always need to buy something new—you can make it.” Kalki notes that these small, creative exercises help build a natural connection with the environment. “Sappho loves the idea of sustainable living. When children are involved in making things, they value them more. And they start understanding the idea of reuse and not wasting without it being forced on them.”

Looking at the larger picture, Kalki hopes for a more conscious collective shift. “We need to take responsibility as individuals. It’s not just on governments or big organisations—real change happens when people start making different choices in their own lives.”

The actor is quick to bust the myth about sustainable living, calling it a better way of living and not an expensive one. “In many ways, sustainable living is actually about reducing consumption, which saves money. It’s not about buying expensive ‘eco’ products—it’s about reusing what you already have and being mindful. It’s really a shift in mindset.” Sharing her final thought, she says, “Start small, but stay consistent. Because if more of us begin to act, even in small ways, it can lead to a much larger change.”

 
climate change earth day kalki koechlin
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Kalki Koechlin on Earth Day: Change Starts With Simple Choices
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Kalki Koechlin on Earth Day: Change Starts With Simple Choices
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