Interview | Earth Day 2026| Rasika Dugal feels saving earth is no longer a choice but a responsibility

Actor Rasika Dugal strongly advocates sustainable fashion, creating impactful movement against battling air pollution which is consuming us everyday. On Earth Day, the actor vehemently shares her thoughts on why saving Mother Earth is not a choice for anyone. Rasika Dugal also speaks about the role of films in spreading impactful message in society. “I think in order to address a problem, it first has to be acknowledged—both at the policy-making level and by civil society." Adding, the 41 year old actor says, “This isn’t as daunting as it might seem. It can begin with something as simple as looking a little deeper into that reel you just scrolled past or the headline you just read...This, I believe, is no longer a choice...but a responsibility.” Also Read | Rasika Dugal says she would never star in misogynistic films like Animal; internet asks ‘was Mirzapur empowerment?’

Rasika Dugal believes increasing air pollution needs urgent attention.

While respecting the nature and earth hold significance in every way, the need of the hour is to focus on air pollution with alarmingly increasing AQIs. “I think pollution has been something we’ve needed to address for a long time. But air pollution, especially, feels particularly urgent in the times we live in—because of the significant impact it has on public health, the many loss of lives it has been linked to, and the threat it poses to economic activity,” says the actor. Personally, she is making changes to her own life of an artist by choosing sustainable fashion. “Since fashion is often argued to be one of the big pollutants, I began consciously wearing more sustainable brands. But I realised that just reading a “sustainable” label wasn’t enough. So I started trying to understand what actually goes into making fabric in a sustainable way, and then how I can be more sustainable about the way I care for my clothes,” says Rasika, adding that she tries to stay more curious and conscious than earlier.

Rasika Dugal will next be seen in Mirzapur The Film.