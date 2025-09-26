Makeup Mantras: Rasika Dugal reveals her beauty secrets, favourite winged liner trick and a sunscreen mistake to avoid

Actors don’t always rely on layers of makeup and hours in the chair for luminous skin and effortless charm. For Delhi Crime and Manto actor Rasika Dugal, skincare starts with fitness and good sleep, while makeup is about enhancing—not hiding—her natural features. In this candid edition of Makeup Mantras for HT Lifestyle, Rasika talks about her glow-from-within secrets, the only two products she can’t live without, and the quirky DIY hack she uses to draw the perfect eyeliner every time. Rasika Dugal believes in simple makeup mantras.(Instagram/ Rasika Dugal)

Q. Shooting schedules can be harsh on skin. How do you keep yours healthy and glowing amidst the lights and long hours?

Rasika Dugal: Exercise! It's the best skin hack. There is nothing that makes the skin glow more than a good workout. But it can't be at the cost of good sleep. So, a good workout after a good night's sleep is my mantra. It can be tough to do both when I am shooting. On those days, I choose one or the other. Exercise well. Drink lots of water. And remove the make up as soon as you don't need it!

Q. What are the makeup products you always carry in your bag, no matter what?

Rasika Dugal: Lip balm and Kajal.

Q. International brands or homegrown Indian brands for makeup: What do you prefer and why?

Rasika Dugal: Whatever is tried and tested and works best for my skin. Sometimes, the most recommended brands don’t suit your skin and a lesser known brand just clicks. It about what your skin needs at that time. Initially, I experiment with a few products to see what works. Once I find something that works for me, I pretty much stick to it till my needs change. Because what is suitable for your skin also keeps changing with age, with the weather, and so on.

Q. Do you have a go-to sunscreen that works under makeup without leaving a white cast?

Rasika Dugal: ISDIN photoprotector. Blends into the skin well and feels light. Sunscreen is a must these days. I have made the mistake of not wearing sunscreen when I am indoors. And that’s a no-no.

Q. One makeup trend you secretly can’t stand?

Rasika Dugal: I am not a fan of bling on the face.

Q. A DIY beauty hack you want all your fans to learn?

Rasika Dugal: Use tape to get your winged liner right! It's a great hack. Just put a small tape on the edge of your eye in the direction in which you want the liner. And then you don't have to worry about the liner being swiggly or messy. Once you remove the tape, it's a nice, neat line!

Q. Is there a makeup look from one of your characters that you were not comfortable with?

Rasika Dugal: Makeup is about the details. It is amazing how one tweak can change so much. For example, whether you brush your eyebrows up or not can just make you look so different! I like to use make up effectively for character work.

Wigs or hair extensions are great for changing the look of a character. Especially, when there is a time jump in the script… But they are the most uncomfortable to wear throughout a shoot day. They can be heavy and no matter how good the quality, the clips hurt after a couple of hours. They are the first thing I want to take off when the director says pack up!

Q. Share your guide to a 5-minute makeup routine for all lazy women out there!

Rasika Dugal: For a lazy day: Moisturize really well, put on some sunscreen. Wear Kohl. Glossy lip balm. And you are ready to go.

For a not so lazy day: In addition to the lazy day routine, apply a nice primer. Add some concealer to the undereyes. Then use very tiny dots of it (because concealer is typically heavier than foundation) on other parts of the face and blend, so that the undereyes don't look patchy. Brush up the brows and done!

For anything else: 5 minutes is too ambitious!

Q. What's the weirdest place you have ever done your makeup in?

Rasika Dugal: In a cab in France! On my way from the airport in Nice to Cannes. My flight was delayed and I had to make it in time for the announcement of my film 'Manto'! I had quickly changed in the airport loo and figured that the only way I would make it in time would be if I did my make-up in the cab. The driver was obviously not thrilled. He kept mumbling throughout the hour long drive. Thankfully, I don't speak French!

Q. Fill in the blank: “I feel most beautiful when _.”

Rasika Dugal: I am wearing Kohl.