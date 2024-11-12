Secrets from hair experts: 11 ways to keep your hair extensions looking salon-fresh
Nov 12, 2024 01:56 PM IST
Tired of replacing hair extensions? Follow these hair care hacks to extend their life.
In order to make hair extensions last longer, one will have to properly care for and maintain them. By following certain hair care hacks, you will be able to maintain your hair extensions in good condition for desired long-lasting and beautiful results.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mani Tyagi, Co-Founder of Gemeria Hair, suggested five hacks that may help increase the life of your extensions -
1. Shampoo and condition with a gentle shampoo and conditioner
- Hack: Stick to sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that are available for hair extensions. These sulfates would strip the hair of its natural oils and tend to cause dryness, frizzing, and more. A gentle formula will keep your extensions soft and fresh.
- Tip: Shampoo the roots and conditioner from mid-lengths to ends, so you don't build up any product around the attachment points.
2. Do not damage with excess heat
- Hack: Limit your heat styling appliances such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. Just in case you use them, spray a heat protectant beforehand to shield your extensions against further damage.
- Tip: Considering natural waves or curls by braiding or using rollers are heatless styling that can keep your extensions great and avoid heat damage altogether.
3. Brush regularly with the right tool
- Hack: Detangle your extensions with a wide-tooth comb or a special hair extension brush. Start right from the bottom to the top; this will reduce the chance of unnecessary pulling or breaking.
- Tip: Always make it a point to brush your extensions before a wash to save them from tangling while you are washing them.
4. Store extensions properly
- Hack: Not in use? Store your extensions in a cool, dry place with no direct sunlight. A silk or satin storage bag minimizes friction and prevents tangling.
- Tip: For the clip-in type, braid your extensions before storing so that they are neat and tangle-free.
5. Limit product usage
- Hack: Avoid using too much product on your extension, as that causes buildup, leading to weighing your hair down. Use only light products meant for extensions, such as leave-in conditioners or serums.
- Tip: Once your extensions build up products and start to look dull, use a clarifying shampoo sparingly to clean them once in a while and then give them a deep conditioning treatment.
Bringing his expertise to the same, Sushant Maini, Creative Director at Bella Madonna, recommended -
- Use Sulphate-Free Shampoos: When you're washing your extensions, opt for gentle and sulphate-free shampoos. Don't use shampoos that are protein and silicone-based since they tend to absorb moisture from your hair. Ideally look for shampoos that are paraben-free and sulphate-free.
- Brush Tenderly: If the hair gets damaged due to tangling, brush your hair extensions when dry very tenderly. This will preserve a silky feel and avoid damage.
- Use Less Amount of Heat Styling Tools: Less frequent use of the extensions without heat protection. Let them air dry to preserve their natural shine and texture.
- Tie Loosely: Tie loose ponytails or claws to avoid stretching on your extensions.
- Wash Less: Too much washing destroys hair extensions. Wash them delicately and try not to wash too much for it to stay more extended.
- Skip Salon Smoothening Treatments: It is generally a bad idea to get keratin or smoothing treatments at salons but hair spas and deep conditioning treatments need to be considered in order to moisturise and keep it healthy.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article
SHARE
Copy