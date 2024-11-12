Secrets from hair experts: 11 ways to keep your hair extensions looking salon-fresh

In order to make hair extensions last longer, one will have to properly care for and maintain them. By following certain hair care hacks, you will be able to maintain your hair extensions in good condition for desired long-lasting and beautiful results. Avoid these common mistakes to extend the life of your hair extensions (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mani Tyagi, Co-Founder of Gemeria Hair, suggested five hacks that may help increase the life of your extensions -

1. Shampoo and condition with a gentle shampoo and conditioner

Hack: Stick to sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that are available for hair extensions. These sulfates would strip the hair of its natural oils and tend to cause dryness, frizzing, and more. A gentle formula will keep your extensions soft and fresh.

Stick to sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that are available for hair extensions. These sulfates would strip the hair of its natural oils and tend to cause dryness, frizzing, and more. A gentle formula will keep your extensions soft and fresh. Tip: Shampoo the roots and conditioner from mid-lengths to ends, so you don't build up any product around the attachment points.

Hair conditioners nourish, hydrate and smoothen strands.(Pexels)

2. Do not damage with excess heat

Hack: Limit your heat styling appliances such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. Just in case you use them, spray a heat protectant beforehand to shield your extensions against further damage.

Limit your heat styling appliances such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. Just in case you use them, spray a heat protectant beforehand to shield your extensions against further damage. Tip: Considering natural waves or curls by braiding or using rollers are heatless styling that can keep your extensions great and avoid heat damage altogether.

3. Brush regularly with the right tool

Hack: Detangle your extensions with a wide-tooth comb or a special hair extension brush. Start right from the bottom to the top; this will reduce the chance of unnecessary pulling or breaking.

Detangle your extensions with a wide-tooth comb or a special hair extension brush. Start right from the bottom to the top; this will reduce the chance of unnecessary pulling or breaking. Tip: Always make it a point to brush your extensions before a wash to save them from tangling while you are washing them.

4. Store extensions properly

Hack: Not in use? Store your extensions in a cool, dry place with no direct sunlight. A silk or satin storage bag minimizes friction and prevents tangling.

Not in use? Store your extensions in a cool, dry place with no direct sunlight. A silk or satin storage bag minimizes friction and prevents tangling. Tip: For the clip-in type, braid your extensions before storing so that they are neat and tangle-free.

5. Limit product usage

Hack: Avoid using too much product on your extension, as that causes buildup, leading to weighing your hair down. Use only light products meant for extensions, such as leave-in conditioners or serums.

Avoid using too much product on your extension, as that causes buildup, leading to weighing your hair down. Use only light products meant for extensions, such as leave-in conditioners or serums. Tip: Once your extensions build up products and start to look dull, use a clarifying shampoo sparingly to clean them once in a while and then give them a deep conditioning treatment.

Avoid these mistakes to make your hair extensions last longer(File Photo)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Sushant Maini, Creative Director at Bella Madonna, recommended -