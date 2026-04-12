Kalpana Iyer on her bond with Asha Bhosle: She cooked for me herself

The news of Asha Bhosle’s passing has left a void in the industry and feels deeply personal for many, especially for veteran actor Kalpana Iyer. Reflecting on a bond that spanned decades, Kalpana shared memories with the legendary singer, recalling a warmth that extended far beyond the recording studio.

Kalpana Iyer, (inset) the late Asha Bhosle, still from the song

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​"She was one of the nicest, warmest people and the beautiful singer in the industry," Kalpana remembers. "After the song Jab Chaaye from the film Lootmaar (1980), she called me to her home one day and cooked for me personally. I was left awestruck by the way she served me with such heart—it was a beautiful silver thali filled with the best Maharashtrian food, all freshly prepared and served so lovingly."

​For Kalpana, the loss is doubly painful, coming at a time when she is still grieving her own mother. The connection between the two families was rooted in mutual affection and a shared love for music. "Asha ji knew my mother was a big fan and that they were very close; whenever they met, she would sing my mother’s favorite song, Aao Huzoor Tumko from Kismat (1969) That smiling face is gone..."

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{{^usCountry}} ​Recalling the iconic tracks they collaborated on, Kalpana noted that dancing to Asha ji's voice remains one of the most cherished highlights of her career. The actor expressed her heartbreak, noting that losing such a maternal figure so soon after her own mother's passing has made this "goodbye" incredibly difficult to bear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Recalling the iconic tracks they collaborated on, Kalpana noted that dancing to Asha ji's voice remains one of the most cherished highlights of her career. The actor expressed her heartbreak, noting that losing such a maternal figure so soon after her own mother's passing has made this "goodbye" incredibly difficult to bear. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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