Kartik Aaryan’s vacation pics spark dating rumours with ‘mystery girl’ Karina Kubiliute; here's everything to know

The internet went into overdrive after Kartik shared a laid-back beach snap from his Goa vacation. While he looked perfectly at ease, social media detectives noticed uncanny similarities between his post and those shared by one Karina Kubiliute, a woman reportedly from Greece, now studying in the UK.

After the lukewarm reception of his recent film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025), actor Kartik Aaryan is once again the talk of the town — but this time, it isn't about his box office numbers. The Bollywood star has found himself under the digital microscope of Reddit’s eagle-eyed sleuths, who believe they’ve uncovered a new chapter in his romantic life.

Amidst the swirling rumours of a new flame, Kartik recently took a moment to look back. Despite the professional setback of their recent film together, Kartik spoke to Filmfare about his enduring bond with former partner and co-star, Ananya Panday. “She and I understand each other a lot. It’s been a journey. We’ve had our moments in life, and we’ve seen the ups and downs. And somewhere down the line, I’ve realised that both of us, as individuals, have really evolved and grown into that space,” he shared.

Reddit threads quickly broke down the evidence. Users compared the angle of the sea, identical beach beds, and matching towel placements in both photos. Adding to the buzz, fans alleged that Kartik had followed Karina on Instagram until rumours began swirling, prompting an alleged unfollow. Though neither has confirmed the speculation, the mystery girl has certainly set the internet abuzz.

He was also quick to dismiss any rumours of friction or bad blood following their split. “Mine and Ananya’s relationship has never been about hatred or love-hate. It’s always been love, love, love, irrespective of the situation in life. I’ve always had a soft corner for her, and I would like to believe she has that for me, too,” she said.

Whether Kartik is truly embarking on a new international romance or simply enjoying a quiet holiday, one thing is clear: he is navigating his personal and professional evolution with a sense of calm.