Katrina Kaif once sang a Punjabi song Vicky Kaushal was tripping on; latter reveals ‘very cutely she made a video…’

Apart from his versatile acting skills, vast filmography and real-life romance with Katrina Kaif, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is well-known for his love for Punjabi music. Every time he uploads a new video vibing to a Punjabi song, fans are left gushing over his swag and smooth as butter dance moves. But did you know the Punjabi music bug once bit Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif too? Yes, you read that right. During his appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with actor Kriti Sanon, Vicky revealed how Katrina once recorded a video singing a Punjabi song, which he was listening to on a loop back then. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

In the viral clip from the episode, Vicky Kaushal shared, “Pata hai ek baar... I love Punjabi music, I listen to a lot of Punjabi music. So once we were just travelling and, this is before we got married, and there was one Punjabi song I was tripping on. Like I was loving that Punjabi song. And she also started enjoying that Punjabi song. And we had gone to Alibag, so we had driven together. On our drive back, we were just hearing that song on loop and she also started enjoying it. And then she very cutely, she made a video of singing that song in Punjabi.”

Vicky went on to recall, “She sang that song and she’s like ‘I’m going to sing this song and this, that’ and I told her ‘Listen, this is not…’ She thought it’s a romantic song. And that song had such a gangster vibe that ‘If you do this, I’m going to kill you, you don’t know that, we have this many guns with us’ and all of that kind of a song and she’s like ‘Yeh please kisi ke saamne mat gaana, yeh correct gaana nahi hai’.” Hearing this story, Kriti Sanon revealed how Katrina’s playlist for the gym changed after she met Vicky.