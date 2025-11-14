Vicky Kaushal remembers his first interaction with wife Katrina Kaif: ‘First five minutes of me meeting Katrina…’

One of Bollywood’s most adored star couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began a new chapter in their happily ever after this month. The actors welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world last week on November 7. For fans who witnessed their secret love story blossom quietly over the years, it felt like a personal win. Well, this week when new daddy Vicky appeared on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , he took a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the time he first met Katrina at an award show.

Revealing his first interaction with now wife Katrina Kaif in a chat with Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Vicky Kaushal shared, “Stage pe, in fact stage pe hi pehli baar mila tha aur phir baad mein backstage jaake... I still remember, I have to take an entry, she has to take an entry and there was Sunil Grover along with me. All three of us are standing and they had shot Bharat together so they’re like pally and friends. And I'm there and he introduced me to her. First five minutes of me meeting Katrina, she is training me how to host the show. And we were going to go on stage for just to say ‘good night everyone, thank you for coming’.”

Vicky remembered, “I have hosted the entire show, it's all done. Done! First time ‘Hi, I'm Katrina’, ‘Hi, I’m Vicky’, (mimicking Katrina) ‘You know what, you shouldn’t care about the audience. You should always give it to this, that’. I have gotten a full blown tutorial about how to host an award show right before…” Kajol chimed in to add, “Which you have already finished.” Vicky shared, “Which I have already finished. So that was my first interaction.”

Well, thank you Sunil Grover for introducing Vicky and Katrina all those years ago.