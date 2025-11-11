Vicky Kaushal’s opinion on ‘good sex is more important than good conversation’ leaves Kriti, Twinkle, Kajol in splits

If there’s one thing that the audience loves in any new movie, it’s a brand new jodi. Fans truly enjoy watching two actors come together for the first time, letting us witness their fresh onscreen chemistry. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara , Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in The Ba***ds of Bollywood , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino , Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma are some great examples of the same. Well, two Bollywood actors who have never worked together in a film, but who would make a very good-looking jodi according to netizens, is Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon. While they haven’t been signed for a film yet, the two are finally coming together for Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show this week.

On the next episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , which releases on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon will share the couch for a fun chat with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. In the teaser which has now gone viral, Vicky enters stage bowing down with his hands folded. Twinkle joked that he’s greeting them with a namaste and asked how he meets young girls. Vicky replied, “Young girls ke toh per chhoo leta hun main.” Kriti heard this and joked, “Per chhooega toh maar khaayega.” Twinkle, Kajol and Kriti then tried Vicky’s viral Tauba Tauba hook step before moving on to Kriti’s love life. When asked who is her current crush, Kriti revealed he’s not from the industry. Twinkle chimed in to share, “I already know his name but I just can’t say it because she’s not saying it.” In the comment section below, many netizens guessed that they were talking about Kriti’s rumoured beau, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia.

But the highlight of the episode was when the four had to choose between Yes or No. When Kajol said ‘good sex is more important than good conversation’, Vicky’s answer left everybody in splits. Walking towards ‘Yes’ with Twinkle, Vicky stated, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi.” Well, fans can't get enough of Vicky, who recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Katrina Kaif. His humour has left netizens eagerly waiting for the episode.

How excited are you to see Vicky and Kriti together on Two Much?