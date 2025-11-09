As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their son into the world, let’s meet the star kids in Class of 2025

Bollywood’s favourite star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stepped into their most beautiful role in real life yet. The love birds have become parents! The actor duo welcomed a baby boy on November 7, giving us one of the happiest headlines of the year. Vicky and Katrina shared the news with a simple message of gratitude, instantly setting social media alight. The message read: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 - Katrina and Vicky.” For fans who’ve followed their love story from reel rumours to real-life milestones, this new chapter in the couple’s life feels like a personal win.

