    As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their son into the world, let’s meet the star kids in Class of 2025

    A look at the star kids Class of 2025, where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's son is the newest entry

    Published on: Nov 09, 2025 2:03 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Bollywood’s favourite star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stepped into their most beautiful role in real life yet. The love birds have become parents! The actor duo welcomed a baby boy on November 7, giving us one of the happiest headlines of the year. Vicky and Katrina shared the news with a simple message of gratitude, instantly setting social media alight. The message read: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 - Katrina and Vicky.” For fans who’ve followed their love story from reel rumours to real-life milestones, this new chapter in the couple’s life feels like a personal win.

    Stars who became parents in 2025
    Stars who became parents in 2025

    Well, here’s a look at the Class of 2025, where Vicky and Kat’s son is the newest entrant:

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

    Adding to this year’s sparkle, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also embraced parenthood when their son arrived into the world on October 19. The actor-politician couple had earlier announced their pregnancy with a sweet “1+1=3” post. When they shared that they were blessed with a baby boy, the news met with a flood of love from both Bollywood and political circles. Last week, congratulating Katrina and Vicky, Parineeti had shared, “Play dates just got their newest member!”

    Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

    Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, joined the list on October 5, when they welcomed a baby girl into the world. The news brought celebrations across the extended Khan family, with Arbaaz embracing fatherhood again after more than two decades. The couple have named their darling daughter Sipaara Khan

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

    Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl on July 16. Their joint announcement, simple yet heartfelt, was a moment that had the internet collectively go “aww.” The couple shared, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.” Welcoming Katrina and Vicky to parenthood, Kiara shared, “Heartiest congratulations mama and papa! #ClassOf2025.”

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

    On March 24, Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul became first-time parents to a baby girl. They named their darling daughter Evaarah, which means the gift of God. Those close to the couple say they’ve taken to parenting with quiet confidence, enjoying every moment of this new chapter in their happily ever after

    From newborn giggles to midnight cuddles, 2025 has turned into Bollywood’s year of beginnings. We wish the Class of 2025 a bright future ahead!

