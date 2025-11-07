Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal blessed with a baby boy: ‘Our bundle of joy has arrived’

Back in September this year, one of Bollywood’s most adored star couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced that they are expecting their first child. This felt like a personal win for many fans because for years rumours of Katrina’s pregnancy had been doing the rounds. But seeing their cute polaroid, where Vicky caressed Katrina’s baby bump, was like a dream come true. In the caption below, Vicky and Kat had shared, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.” Well, the baby has arrived and Vicky and Katrina have now become proud parents!

In earlier reports, it was suggested that Katrina Kaif’s due date was sometime in the second half of October. Well, today on November 7 morning, daddy Vicky Kaushal took to his official social media handle to share the good news with fans. In his post, the actor revealed that Katrina had given birth to a baby boy. The emotional message read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 - Katrina and Vicky.” As expected, this good news received lots of love from all across the internet.

In the comment section below, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared, “👏🙌 sooooo happy! Congratulations,” whereas fellow new mother Parineeti Chopra gushed, “Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!” Showering love, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and vicky …❤️,” whereas Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared, “Amazing both of you. All my love ❤️.” Rakul Preet Singh also congratulated the couple, and wrote, “Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two ❤️❤️❤️ so happpy.”

We wish Katrina and Vicky all the love and luck as they embark on this exciting chapter of parenthood in their happily ever after!